PSG Transfer News Roundup: Andy Murray heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Parisians eyeing Marco Asensio, and more - December 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier's team are unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, tennis superstar Andy Murray has spoken highly of Argentina's FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are eyeing a move for Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 21, 2022:

Andy Murray heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been an inspiration to people around the world,

Andy Murray has said that he feels inspired to continue playing after watching Lionel Messi. The Argentinean defied all odds this year to help his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old was in magnificent form for La Albiceleste, leading from the front to fulfill a long-standing dream.

Messi has been on a blistering run with PSG this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Parisians last year after the end of his Barcelona contract. Struggling initially to come to terms with the rigours of French football, the Argentinean cut a sorry figure at the Parc des Princes last season.

However, the 35-year-old has rediscovered his mojo this campaign, rolling back the years in style for the Ligue 1 champions. Messi has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG this season. He also proved that age is just a number in Qatar, getting his hands on the Holy Grail of football.

Andy Murray @andy_murray Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.

Speaking recently, Murray drew parallels with Messi and the legends of the tennis world.

“He's amazing, and I was really happy for him that he was able to finally win the World Cup when it was sort of like, he was seen as not having done it at international level, which was strange. He’s 35 and born in the same year as me,” said Murray.

He added:

“Any athletes in their mid-to-late thirties going out there and competing and performing and doing what they love is brilliant. I've had the opportunity to witness that a bit in tennis, whether that's Serena or Federer and Nadal and these guys in our own sport.”

The Argentinean ended the 2022 World Cup with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He scored a brace in the pulsating final, which ended 3-3 after extra time, before netting his penalty in the shootout (4-2).

PSG eyeing Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio, according to Media Foot Marseille via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder has been in and out of Real Madrid starting XI recently. His contract runs out at the end of the season, but the 26-year-old is yet to sign an extension. The Parisians are sniffing out an opportunity they want to take advantage of.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers PSG also hope to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid at the end of the season. He can move for free as his Real contract will expire in June. (Media Foot) PSG also hope to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid at the end of the season. He can move for free as his Real contract will expire in June. (Media Foot)

The Ligue 1 champions are sweating on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

With Messi and Neymar also on the wrong side of 30, attacking reinforcements are the need of the hour at the club. PSG have now turned to Asensio and want to bring him to Paris on a Bosman move. The Spaniard has already shown his ability to play at the highest level and could be a hit in Ligue 1.

However, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer the player a three-year contract extension. As such, the Parisians’ quest to sign the 26-year-old could end in disappointment.

Parisians in race to sign Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are monitoring Enzo Fernandez with interest, according to The Record via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean has become a sought-after player following his impressive outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Benfica midfielder played a starring role as La Albiceleste won the tournament, winning the Best Young Player Award.

The 21-year-old has also caught the eye with Benfica this season, registering three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG would like to compete with Liverpool for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez.



The Argentina star is also wanted by other European clubs.



(Source: PSG would like to compete with Liverpool for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez.The Argentina star is also wanted by other European clubs.(Source: @ojogo 🚨 PSG would like to compete with Liverpool for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. 🇦🇷The Argentina star is also wanted by other European clubs.(Source: @ojogo) https://t.co/Wme9iyDwbU

The Parisians are impressive with his rise to fame and are among the clubs vying for his signature.

New sporting director Luis Campos has redefined the transfer strategy at the Parc des Princes, and the club are now working to build a team for the future. Fernandez could help the Ligue 1 giants dominate for years. Benfica are willing to let him leave if his €120 million release clause is met.

