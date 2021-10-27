PSG Transfer News Roundup: Angel Di Maria labels Lionel Messi the best in the world; Kylian Mbappe makes decision on his future, and more - 27th October 2021

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will hope that Lionel Messi can finally come into his own against Lillie in Ligue 1 on Friday. The Argentinean's struggles in the French top flight continued in PSG's goalless draw against Marseille on Sunday. Messi is now without a league goal in four games.

Nevertheless, Angel Di Maria has labelled Lionel Messi the best in the world. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave the Parc des Princes, and move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th October 2021.

Angel Di Maria labels Lionel Messi the best in the world

Angel Di Maria has labelled Lionel Messi the best player in the world.

Angel Di Maria has labelled Lionel Messi the best player in the world. The Argentinean duo has played together for Argentina for many years. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner teamed up with Di Maria to lift the Copa America in Brazil this summer.

The former Manchester United star has been a constant feature alongside Messi for Argentina. But this is the first time the two have played together at club level. Interestingly, the two men were on opposite sides of the pitch for a few years in Spain, which is why Di Maria is relishing the opportunity to play alongside his countryman at PSG.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, the former Real Madrid star revealed he always wanted to play with Messi at club level. Di Maria also admitted that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is the best in the world.

“Playing with Leo (Messi) in club football was one of the things that I was missing. He has always been the best player in the world, and he will continue to be (so). Nobody else does what he does on a pitch. He is unique; we have to make the most of him,” said Di Maria.

Kylian Mbappe makes decision on PSG future

Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG and move to Real Madrid next year.

Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG and move to Real Madrid, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Frenchman's current deal with the Parisians expires next summer, and Mbappe has not signed an extension yet.

Speaking to Wet Freunde, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Italian journalist claimed that it would be a huge surprise if Mbappe stayed in Paris next season.

“Mbappe decided to take another chance. It is not a question of money. It is not a question of leaving PSG or France. For him, it is about looking for a new challenge and wanting to play for Real Madrid,” said Di Marzio.

Marco Verratti ruled out for four weeks

Marco Verratti will be sidelined for four weeks, PSG have confirmed.

Marco Verratti will be sidelined for four weeks, PSG have confirmed. The Italian midfielder picked up an injury during the game against Marseille after colliding with Matteo Guendouzi.

The Parisians have now revealed that Verratti has developed a deep lesion in the oblique muscles of his left hip.

PSG are expected to be without the Italian midfielder for almost a month. Verratti is likely to be massively missed by Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians are also without Leandro Parades, who is not expected back until after the international break.

Edited by Bhargav