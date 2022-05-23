PSG Transfer News Roundup: Angel Di Maria makes request to Lionel Messi and Neymar; Ruben Amorim favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and more - 23 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to make a few changes to their squad this summer. The Parisians ended the season as the champions of France but faltered in the UEFA Champions League once again, losing to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has made a special request to Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23 May 2022:

Angel Di Maria makes special request to Lionel Messi and Neymar

Lionel Messi has been tipped to get back to his best next season.

Angel Di Maria has requested Lionel Messi to take the PSG number ten shirt next season. The Argentinean currently dons the number 30, with the coveted number ten worn by Neymar. The 34-year-old has worn the number ten for most of his career, both with La Albiceleste and Barcelona.

Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest players to wear the number that epitomises excellence in football. Di Maria believes he should pick up the number ten jersey for the Parisians next season. With the former Real Madrid player set to leave the club, it would open up the possibility of such a switch.

Di Maria's departure would free up the number 11, which Neymar wore at the Camp Nou. Speaking recently, Di Maria urged the Brazilian to take up his number to allow Messi to wear the number ten in Paris.

"Leo is the best in the world; he is never sad. He will never go through that. By that time, I already told him. From next year he has to ask for the ten, that the 11 Ney gets it, and that’s it. I think he is number ten; he is the best in the world. And look, ten have that one for him," said Di Maria.

Ruben Amorim favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG Talk via Le Parisien.

The Argentinean manager's future is up in the air after failing to guide his team to a UEFA Champions League triumph. PSG are already scouting the market for replacements, and Amorim, 37, is the latest name to be linked to the job.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is PSG's priority to succeed Mauricio Pochettino!



(Source: Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is PSG's priority to succeed Mauricio Pochettino!(Source: @le_Parisien 🚨 Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is PSG's priority to succeed Mauricio Pochettino! (Source: @le_Parisien) https://t.co/KHR2Ki83Gk

The Portuguese has been a hit with Sporting Lisbon, guiding them to the league title last season. He helped the Portuguese side finish second in the league in the recently concluded campaign.

The Parisians are impressed with Amorim and want to put him in charge of affairs at the Parc des Princes. The Portuguese is currently tied to Sporting till 2024 and has a release clause of €30 million.

Unai Emery criticises Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has criticised Kylian Mbappe for leading Real Madrid on a wild goose chase. The French forward was reportedly on the verge of joining Los Blancos ahead of the summer. However, he changed his mind in the eleventh hour and signed an extension with PSG.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



“I just decided for myself and I made the best decision”. Kylian Mbappé: “I have respect for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. I They did everything for me and tried to make me very happy, that's why I had to call him personally, we’ve a close relationship”.“I just decided for myself and I made the best decision”. Kylian Mbappé: “I have respect for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. I They did everything for me and tried to make me very happy, that's why I had to call him personally, we’ve a close relationship”. 🚨⭐️ #Mbappé“I just decided for myself and I made the best decision”. https://t.co/qABwWoU490

Speaking recently, Emery revealed his displeasure at the entire episode.

"It’s a very personal decision, but it’s come too late. I appreciate the kid a lot, and I respect his decision, but not the timing or the way he’s taken it. It’s not good for football," said Emery.

