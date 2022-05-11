PSG Transfer News Roundup: Angel Di Maria reveals Lionel Messi's reaction to booing; Mauricio Pochettino wanted by Athletic Bilbao, and more - 11 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have failed to live up to expectations this season. The Parisians faltered in the UEFA Champions League but did win the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has revealed Lionel Messi’s reaction to booing. Elsewhere, Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino is wanted by Athletic Bilbao. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

Angel Di Maria reveals Lionel Messi's reaction to booing

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes so far..

Angel Di Maria has revealed that Lionel Messi was unaffected by the booing from PSG fans during the game against Bordeaux.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was subject to jeers from Parisian fans during the match. The Ligue 1 giants exited the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and there was an air of frustration around. The behaviour of the Parsians fans shocked everyone, prompting severe criticism from all quarters.

Messi has struggled since his arrival at the Parc des Princes last summer, and supporters have run out of patience. The Argentinean was expected to take French football by storm, but his arrival has not generated the desired impact. Even though the 34-year-old is expected to improve next season, fans have expressed their displeasure for his underwhelming exploits.

However, Di Maria has said that Messi has not dwelled on the matter for too long. Speaking to Urbana Play 104.3 FM, the former Manchester United star said that it's all part and parcel of the game. He said:

“The best player in the world (getting) whistled; it’s hard to believe. But, here at the club, people, the ultras are demanding; they are very passionate, and they see the best players arrive, a team and we are eliminated in the 8th final of the Champions League, it is normal that they are disappointed. It happens everywhere. Here, it happens with the best in the world."

He continued:

“Leo does not pay attention; it’s a detail, it’s football. We know that it is like that, it must be like that. We have to be strong. That’s football, these things happen."

Mauricio Pochettino wanted by Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao are planning to take Mauricio Pochettino back to Spain this summer, according to The Sun via L’Equipe.

The Argentinean’s future is up in the air after a disappointing campaign with PSG. He's likely to get the sack at the end of the season, with Zinedine Zidane tipped to take over at the Parc des Princes. Pochettino is not short of options, though, despite losing out on the Manchester United job.

Bilbao believe the Argentinean could help take them to a higher level and will attempt to convince him to join them this summer. However, Pochettino has expressed a desire to return to the Premier League, so a move to La Liga might not appeal to him.

PSG president confident Kylian Mbappe will stay

Kylian Mbappe could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident that Kylian Mbappe will renew his contract, according to Madrid Universal via Manu Sainz.

The French attacker’s current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the season. Real Madrid are plotting to pick him up on a Bosman move. Mbappe has bagged 24 goals and 15 assists in PSG's victorious Ligue 1 campaign thus far.

However, the Parisians are not ready to give up just yet. The French side are willing to make the 23-year-old among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Mbappe has already been offered a deal worth €50 million to convince him to stay. However, the Frenchman is not driven by monetary reasons alone and wants to join the best sporting project available.

