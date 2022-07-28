PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ansu Fati wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; AS Roma in talks to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, and more - July 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to lift the first silverware of the new season this weekend. Christophe Galtier’s men face Nantes at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday in the Trophee des Champions.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati wants Lionel Messi back at Barcelona. Elsewhere, AS Roma are in talks to sign Georginio Wijnaldum. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 27, 2022:

Ansu Fati wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a move back to Barcelona.

Ansu Fati has revealed that he wants Lionel Messi back at Barcelona. The Argentinean’s association with the Blaugrana ended on a sour note last summer when the club opted not to offer him a new deal. The 35-year-old was allowed to leave the club as a free agent, and PSG won the race for his signature.

Messi was expected to take French football by the scruff of the neck but failed to find his footing in Paris. The Argentinean was a shadow of his former self in his debut season for the Parisians, netting just 11 times across competitions. That prompted rumours of a return to the Camp Nou. Barcelona president Joan Laporta added to the speculation by admitting that he owes Messi a return to the club.

J. @Messilizer “Do you want Messi back?”



Ansu Fati: “Of course, Messi is the best player in history, and he deserves a better ending.” “Do you want Messi back?”Ansu Fati: “Of course, Messi is the best player in history, and he deserves a better ending.” https://t.co/hCTf8tykY7

Manager Xavi also added to the story by expressing a desire to be reunited with his former teammate. Fati has now opened up on the topic, admitting that he would like the club legend back at Camp Nou. The Spanish forward was handed the iconic number 10 jersey immortalised by Messi at the Camp Nou last season.

Speaking to TV3 (as quoted by 90Min), Fati also hailed the 35-year-old as the greatest player in history.

“Messi? Yes I would like him back. He deserves a better end in Barcelona; he is the best player in history,” said Fati.

AS Roma in talks to sign PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum could be on his way out of Paris.

AS Roma are locked in talks with PSG for the signature of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Football Italia.

The Dutch midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes, and his situation is unlikely to improve under Christophe Galtier. Wijnaldum arrived in Paris on a Bosman move but has failed to strike a chord with the Ligue 1 champions, bagging three goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details.Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details. 🇳🇱 #ASRomaWijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination. https://t.co/IzmvmROet0

The French giants are aiming to trim their squad as they look to usher in a new era. Wijnaldum is surplus to requirements and could be allowed to leave for a suitable bid.

Roma are ready to take the Dutchman to Serie A, and the two clubs are sorting out the finer details of the move at the moment. PSG initially wanted €10 million for Wijnaldum but are now willing to let him leave on loan with an option to buy.

Idrissa Gueye could return to Everton this summer

Idrissa Gueye could scrip a return to Goodison Park this summer.

Idrissa Gueye could return to Everton this summer, according to The Daily Mail via Planet Sport. The Senegalese left Everton to join PSG in 2019 but finds himself at a crossroads in his career this summer. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who are ready to let him leave.

The Toffees are willing to facilitate a return for their former player. There’s a general belief that the Premier League side’s recent struggles are due to a failure to replace Gueye. The club have been offered a chance to make amends this summer, with the Parisians willing to cash in on Gueye.

