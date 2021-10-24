PSG Transfer News Roundup: Argentina legend backs Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or; Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Mauro Icardi, and more - 24th October 2021

Lionel Messi will appear in Le Classique for the first time when PSG travel to the Stade Velodrome to face Marseille tonight. The Parisians will hope the Argentinean can mark the occasion with his first Ligue 1 goal for the club.

Meanwhile, an Argentina legend has tipped Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Mauro Icardi.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th October 2021.

Javier Zanetti backs Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Javier Zanetti has tipped Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award this year.

Javier Zanetti has tipped Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. The PSG star has enjoyed a brilliant year, and despite a slow start with the Parisians, he's one of the favourites for the coveted award. He won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona before lifting the Copa America with Argentina during the summer.

Lionel Messi also ended the 2020-21 season as the top scorer and top assist provider in La Liga. He repeated the feat at Copa America 2021 with La Albeceleste. The Argentinean was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Zanetti provided a glowing tribute to his countryman in a recent interview, as relayed by PSG Talk. The Argentina legend said Lionel Messi deserves his seventh Ballon d’Or award this year:

“For me, Messi has to win the Ballon d’Or because he is still a different player from the rest, always decisive and unbalanced. We are talking about the essence of football,” said Zanetti.

“His numbers are impressive since he started playing football, be it in Europe and the Argentine national team. And now, after so long, as captain and as a leader, he managed to win the Copa América and make a whole country happy. For all that, for me, he deserves to be chosen again with the Ballon d’Or,” said Zanetti.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Mauro Icardi

Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Mauro Icardi.

Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Mauro Icardi. The former Inter Milan star has endured a difficult last few days due to personal issues.

Speaking at a press conference, the PSG manager praised Icardi for his mentality, and also revealed that he would be in the squad for Le Classique.

“Icardi is a strong player mentally. He was not with us against Leipzig, but he was in training this morning, and he will be in the squad tomorrow,” said Pochettino.

Marco Verratti understands why Neymar is contemplating international retirement

Marco Verratti has sympathised with Neymar for considering international retirement.

Marco Verratti says he understands why Neymar talked about the mental strength required to play for both club and country. In a recent interview, the Brazilian claimed he wasn’t sure he had the capacity to endure four more years until the 2026 World Cup, drawing criticism from all quarters.

However, speaking to Prime Video Support France, as relayed by PSG Talk, Verratti sympathised with his PSG teammate.

“I fully understand, and I do not suffer a tenth of what he (Neymar) sees. We are asked to behave like normal people, but when we act like normal people, we are criticised for it,” said Verratti.

