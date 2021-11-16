PSG Transfer News Roundup: Argentina manager confirms Lionel Messi to play against Brazil; Kylian Mbappe ready to sign pre-contract with Real Madrid, and more - 15th November 2021

PSG managed a coup this summer by convincing Lionel Messi to move to the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean has not been at his prolific best yet for the Parisians, but the possibilities with him in the team are endless.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Messi will take the field against Brazil in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid.

Argentina manager confirms Lionel Messi ready to play against Brazil

Argentina manager Lionel Scanlon has confirmed Lionel Messi will feature against Brazil.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi will feature against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Tuesday. The PSG star has struggled with fitness issues of late. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner took on a new challenge by joining the Parisians this summer.

However, Messi's start to life in Paris has not been rosy. Despite impressing in the UEFA Champions League, the Argentinean has drawn a blank in Ligue 1 for PSG. His misfortune was compounded when he aggravated an injury against Lille.

Messi has since missed the last two games for the Parisians. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was still included in the Argentina squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers. That decision has not gone down well with PSG, who want their star back to full fitness.

Messi was afforded just 15 minutes as a precaution against Uruguay. However, Scaloni has now confirmed that the 34-year-old will take the field against Brazil in their next qualifying game.

“A few days ago he (Lionel Messi) was physically fit, and at the end, we decided that the best would be for him to play for a few minutes so he starts getting that good feeling. For tomorrow (Tuesday), it is confirmed that he will play. We hope he finds himself in a good place,” said Scaloni.

Kylian Mbappe set to sign pre-contract with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January.

Kylian Mbappe will sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January, according to Caught Offside via Madrista Real.

The Frenchman's current deal with PSG expires next summer. The Parisians are moving mountains to keep him at the Parc des Princes. However, Mbappe has his heart set on moving to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants failed in their attempt to sign Mbappe this summer, with PSG turning down an astronomical offer for their star. However, the Frenchman is now set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu for free next summer.

PSG offer Barcelona chance to sign Neymar

PSG have offered Barcelona a chance to re-sign Neymar.

PSG have offered Barcelona a chance to re-sign Neymar, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional. The Parisians are ready to offload the Brazilian after a series of unconvincing performances. Neymar has managed just three goals from 12 appearances this season for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG want to offload the Brazilian, and put all their efforts into convincing Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians want to remove Neymar's wages from their books and offer the Frenchman a salary hike. However, Barcelona are not interested in acquiring Neymar

