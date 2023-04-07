PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona have 3-step Lionel Messi plan; Los Blancos want Dani Ceballos, and more - April 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have seen their lead atop Ligue 1 cut to six points following a string of poor results. Christophe Galtier's side desperately need a win against Nice on Saturday (April 8) to stay clear of the chasing pack.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have a three-step plan to secure the signature of Parisians attacker Lionel Messi this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Real Madrid full-back Dani Ceballos.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 7, 2023:

Barcelona have three-step Lionel Messi plan

Lionel Messi could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Barcelona have devised a three-step plan to secure Lionel Messi’s signature this summer, according to SPORT via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG, but the Ligue 1 champions have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The 35-year-old previously appeared to be close to a renewal with the Parisians, but that no longer appears to be the case.

The Blaugrana remain optimistic about bringing Messi back to his old hunting ground at the end of the season. The first step to achieving that will be La Liga’s approval for the move. Club representatives are set to sit with league authorities to discuss the feasibility of signing the Argentinean amid their financial woes. Barcelona will have to offload players and trim their wage bill by around €200 million to bring the 35-year-old back home.

The next step will require Messi to cut ties with PSG at the end of the season. The Parisians have placed an offer on the table, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to respond. The Blaugrana can only sign the 35-year-old once he becomes available on a Bosman move this summer. The last step will be to tie the Argentinean to a new contract.

The La Liga leaders are likely to offer Messi a one-year contract. The terms will not feature astronomical wages, but there’s an optimism that a deal could be chalked out that suits all parties.

PSG want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to take Dani Ceballos to the Parc des Princes, according to El Nacional via PSG Talk.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI this season, registering one goal and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

Ceballos could be available on a Bosman move this summer, and the Parisians are monitoring his situation with interest. The Ligue 1 champions brought in the likes of Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler last year, but none of them have impressed.

Sporting director Luis Campos wants to bolster the midfield at the end of the season, and Ceballos has popped up on his radar. PSG’s financial issues mean they would jump at the chance to sign him as a free agent this summer.

Christophe Dugarry slams Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe reacted strongly to a recent promotional video.

Former Marseille forward Christophe Duggary has lambasted Kylian Mbappe for the recent controversy over a PSG video.

The 24-year-old featured heavily in a season ticket promotional clip for next season shared by the Ligue 1 champions. The French forward took to social media to criticise the decision, and the clip has now been taken down.

However, Duggary was left unimpressed by Mbappe’s reaction to the incident. Speaking to RMC Sport, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said that the 24-year-old shouldn’t have dissed the Parisians in public.

“The club should have warned him, okay, but do you think a message on social networks is worth it? You can call your board and solve it internally. I don’t even understand his message. Stop it! Stop all of the ego! They lose games one after the other! Let them play. On the field, let them show their worth. They have crazy salaries,” said Dugarry.

Duggary advised Mbappe to concentrate on his football instead of focussing on every aspect of PSG:

“He could have called his president instead of sending a message on networks that will go around the world. It’s clumsy, not elegant. He doesn't need to do all this drama because he hasn't given his approval for an ad. Who cares! He wants to take care of everything! Marketing, communication, he chooses the sporting director, he chooses the players he wants to play with. Stop! Play ball!” said Dugarry.

The 24-year-old has 31 goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

