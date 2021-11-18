PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona president hints at Lionel Messi return; club enter race for Serie A star, and more - 18th November 2021

PSG could have Lionel Messi back in the team when they welcome Nantes to the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The Argentinean played for his nation against Brazil this week, helping confirm a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Albiceleste.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Messi could return to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, PSG have entered the race for a Serie A striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th November 2021.

Barcelona president hints at Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has hinted at a spectacular return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi.

Joan Laporta has hinted at a spectacular return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Blaugrana this summer to join PSG on a free transfer. However, the Argentinean’s time at the Parc des Princes has been a mixed bag.

While Messi has been impressive for the Parisians in the Champions League, he has cut a sorry figure in Ligue 1. The Argentinean has three goals in three games in the Champions League this season. But he has failed to break his duck in the league in five games.

Recent rumours have hinted the 34-year-old has not settled well in Paris, and is looking for a way back to Barcelona. Laporta has now added fuel to the fire with his recent comments.

Speaking at a press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Laporta did not rule out Lionel Messi’s return to the club.

“A return of Lionel Messi or Andrès Iniesta?” I do not rule out their possible returns; it happened with Dani Alves. Age is just a number. I can’t predict the future. They are still playing; they were great Barça players. We always have them in our hearts, but they have a contract with other clubs, and we must respect it. But you never know in life,” said Laporta.

PSG enter race for Dusan Vlahovic

PSG have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

PSG have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to AS. The Parisians have identified the Serbian striker as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian, who could be available on a cut-price deal next summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. The Ligue 1 giants have been forced to scout for alternatives. and have identified the 21-year-old Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has been on fire this season, scoring ten goals in 13 games so far. PSG are also preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe, and believe the Serbian’s arrival could help them cope with the Frenchman’s imminent departure.

PSG interested in Barcelona prodigy Diego Almeida

PSG are interested in Barcelona youngster Diego Almeida, according to PSG Talk via Sport.

The 17-year-old is tied to the Blaugrana until 2023, but the Parisians are plotting to take him to the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants want to upgrade their backline next year. Sergio Ramos is at the fag end of his career, and Presnel Kimpembe is going through a rough patch.

PSG have thus turned their attention to the youngster. The Parisians could lure the youngster with promise of first-team football.

