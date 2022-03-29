PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona president rules out Lionel Messi return; Michel Platini praises Kylian Mbappe, and more - 29 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will return to action on Sunday when they host Lorient at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the league table after 29 games, while their opponents are 16th.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out a return to the Camp Nou for Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Michel Platini has heaped praise on the Parisians' attacker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th March 2022:

Barcelona president rules out Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi will not be returning to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out a return for Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou.

Messi joined PSG last summer but has struggled to settle down in Paris. The 34-year-old has been a shadow of his prolific self, bagging just seven strikes in 26 games across competitions. That includes just two strikes in 18 Ligue 1 games. Considering his struggles with the Parisians, Messi continues to be linked with a return to his previous club.

However, speaking to RAC1, as relayed by The Daily Mail, Laporta said that the Argentinean’s return is not under consideration. He said:

“I've received no message from Lionel Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona. At the moment, we are not considering it. I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones."

He continued:

“We're not considering (Messi's return). We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo, and he'll always be a winner. For me, it sure wasn't easy (for him to go), but as it happened, I thought about the club (finances), I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do."

Barcelona manager Xavi had earlier said that the doors of the club will always remain open for Messi. He said:

“Messi has earned having the doors open to Barca. As long as I'm the coach here, if he wants to come every day to watch training or talk to the coach, what he's given us is priceless; he's the best player in history. He deserves a big tribute from the club. But today, he has a contract with PSG; I think he signed for two years."

Michel Platini heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to have a great future ahead.

French football legend Michel Platini has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old has been in superb form for the Parisians this season, scoring 26 times. He is linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Platini tipped his countryman to win the Ballon d’Or multiple times, saying:

“We have lived 15 extraordinary years with two exceptional players who have won everything, Ronaldo and Messi. He is in pole position for the future. The future is in front of him; he can win everything."

Platini continued:

"He is the player who should be the future great star of the years to come. He is the best French player now. He has everything to be the best, to be Ballon d’Or several times."

Mbappe has scored 158 times for the Parisians since arriving in the summer of 2017.

Mathieu Bodmer opens up on PSG’s struggles in transfer market

French football pundit Mathieu Bodmer has said that it is harder for the Parisians to sign French players.

The Parisians have seen some of the best talents in the country being picked up by foreign clubs. Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Bodmer blamed the situation on the ’PSG tax' (French clubs doubling or tripling their player valuations if the Parisians come calling).

“Tchouameni, there must not be a PSG tax and another for the other clubs! It is here the difficulty of PSG. The problem is that if Monaco asks €50-million from Real Madrid and €120-million from PSG, at some point, it is normal that they go to Pogba and not Tchouameni for a financial question,” said Bodmer.

He continued:

“This is where it is difficult for PSG to recruit in France because as soon as they arrive, the price is always X2 or even X3! If the player at the start the price is €10-million, and it goes up to 20-25, ok that can be understood but if it’s more ... "

