PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona president takes responsibility for Lionel Messi exit; Manchester United end Kylian Mbappe pursuit, and more - November 17, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have gone from strength to strength under Christophe Galtier this season. The French manager has taken his team to the UEFA Champions League knockouts and top of the pile in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has taken responsibility for Lionel Messi's exit from Camp Nou in the summer of 2021. Elsewhere, Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 17, 2022:

Joan Laporta takes responsibility for Lionel Messi exit

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta has accepted that Barcelona didn't handle Lionel Messi's departure in a proper way.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner parted ways with the Blaugrana last summer at the end of his contract and subsequently moved to PSG.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “The truth is, Messi's departure was an issue that left a thorn in my throat because I had a feeling we could have resolved it better.” 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “The truth is, Messi's departure was an issue that left a thorn in my throat because I had a feeling we could have resolved it better.” https://t.co/FZPEqcPtUI

After a season of adjusting to life in France, Messi looks back to his scintillating best this season. He has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

With his contract with the Parisians expiring next summer, the Blaugrana are hoping to lure the 35-year-old back to the Camp Nou. Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Laporta said that Barcelona remain Messi's home.

"We did not solve it well (Messi’s exit). And I also feel responsible for this. You understand me? It must be that institutionally I did not solve it well. It was not easy. And the truth is that I think I know him, and I’m sure he knows that Barca is his home and that he’s a person who we love very much," said Laporta.

The Argentinean is currently with his national team as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United end Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe, according to Teamtalk.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is unlikely to play for the club again after a controversial interview. Recent reports have hinted that the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Mbappe as the 37-year-old’s replacement.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will explore the chances of signing Kylian Mbappé to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in a sensational £150m deal.



Victor Osimhen is also on the club's radar as they look for a striker.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Manchester United will explore the chances of signing Kylian Mbappé to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in a sensational £150m deal.Victor Osimhen is also on the club's radar as they look for a striker.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Manchester United will explore the chances of signing Kylian Mbappé to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in a sensational £150m deal.Victor Osimhen is also on the club's radar as they look for a striker.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/WZDBJJh2au

Mbappe signed a new deal with the Parisians this summer, but his future hangs in the balance.

However, Manchester United have moved on from the Frenchman. The Red Devils are aware that he's likely to cost upwards of £150 million. The 23-year-old would also command hefty wages, in excess of the £500,000 per week Ronaldo receives.

Moreover, new United maneger Erik ten Hag wants to build a team culture at Old Trafford, and Mbappe's arrival could disrupt his plans.

PSG's Neymar key to Brazil's World Cup quest, says Cafu

Neymar has been on fire this season.

Neymar would be key to Brazil's pursuit of World Cup glory this year, according to Selecao legend Cafu. The PSG forward has been in stellar form this season, scoring 15 times and setting up 12 more from 20 games across competitions.

Speaking to AFP, as relayed by PSG Talk, Cafu said Brazil have a great opportunity to break the European dominance of the World Cup. The last four editions have been won by European teams since Brazil triumphed for the fifth time in 2002.

"It’s a great opportunity to break European dominance. This is the perfect time for Brazil to break the curse and claim the title. Argentina and Selecao are the two favorites. On the one hand, Brazil are coming off a very good season with great performances. On the other, Argentina also have a very good team. These two countries have great potential to win the World Cup," said Cafu.

Cafu said that an in-form Neymar would be crucial for Brazil and also added that he would lift the players around him.

"The fact that Brazil haven't won the title for twenty years affects the fans a bit and takes away some credibility from the national team. But this year, I think Brazil is back. With Neymar in form, we have a very good chance of winning the World Cup because he is a player who really makes a difference on the pitch," said Cafu.

He continued:

"We’re pinning our hopes on his talent, but he’s not playing alone. By playing well, by being motivated, I’m sure he will motivate the other players and make them feel important so that they can win."

Neymar has emerged as one of Christophe Galtier's most important players this season but is yet to win a major title with Brazil.

