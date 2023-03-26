PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona's Lionel Messi approach outlined; AS Roma want Georginio Wijnaldum stay, and more - March 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have struggled to live up to expectations this season. Christophe Galtier’s men remain on course to retain their Ligue 1 title but have already exited the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, a journalist has outlined Barcelona’s strategy to lure Parisians attacker Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, AS Roma want to extend Georginio Wijnaldum’s association with the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 26, 2023:

Barcelona's Lionel Messi approach outlined

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Journalist Fernando Polo has said that Barcelona are exercising caution in their approach to signing Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentinean’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blaugrana are hoping to secure his services on a Bosman move, but the Parisians are working to keep the 35-year-old in Paris.

In his column for Mundo Deportivo, Polo said that Barcelona have decided to trust Messi’s judgment regarding his future.

“In this scenario, Barca want to be, for now, in the background. The reason is that according to what they point out from Camp Nou, the will of Messi is the one that can give wings or not to Barcelona. Therefore, everything happens because Leo does not renew with PSG and decides to focus his destiny towards a return to FC Barcelona,” wrote Polo.

He added:

“The Barca club maintain that, if it is for money, it will not be the best place if a bid is unleashed to lure Messi. For this reason, the important thing will be that the information reaches the club that, despite this financial handicap, Leo is ready to return.”

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant turnaround in fortunes in France this season, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

AS Roma want Georginio Wijnaldum stay

Georginio Wijnaldum (right) has missed games due to injury this season.

AS Roma want to keep Georginio Wijnaldum at the club for another season, according to Corriere della Sera via Roma Press.

The Dutch midfielder is on loan from PSG for the rest of the season. The Serie A side have the option to sign the 32-year-old permanently at the end of the season. However, Roma want to rediscuss the terms and seek an additional season-long loan.

Wijnaldum has suffered due to a fractured tibia this season and has missed 27 games for the Italian side. Roma are hoping to convince the Parisians to consider the injury and offer them another season to assess the player. They will request the Ligue 1 champions to renew Wijnaldum’s contract to facilitate another loan spell.

PSG want to keep superstar trio, says Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has opened up on summer plans.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that the club want to keep Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at the club beyond the summer.

Both Ramos and Messi are in the final few months of their respective contract, while Mbappe continues to be linked with Real Madrid. All three players have been integral to Christophe Galtier’s set-up at the Parc des Princes this season.

Speaking to Marca, as cited by Doha News, Al-Khelaifi said that all three players want to stay with the Parisians.

“We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world who wanted to play at PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs. We are working to keep them. We are going to analyse what we are doing and how to make sure we can continue to develop and do things properly,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Al-Khelaifi also added that the club hierarchy are determined to establish a balance in the squad.

“We are not going to make mistakes. We will see in the summer what we need to balance the squad. I am not worried about the transfer window at all. I am very proud of the future stars who are emerging: Warren Zaire-Emery, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and others,” said Al-Khelaifi.

The Ligue 1 champions are expected to indulge in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad.

