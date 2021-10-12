PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona slammed for letting Lionel Messi leave; Real Madrid monitoring Parisian star, and more - 11th October 2021

PSG are hoping the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes will kickstart a new era of dominance in both Ligue 1 and Europe. The Argentinean has already shown what a fine addition to the team he can be, although he's yet to score a goal in the league.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been slammed by a former PSG manager for letting Lionel Messi leave this summer. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on a French defender who plays for the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th October 2021.

Barcelona slammed for letting Lionel Messi leave

Laurent Blanc has slammed Barcelona's decision to let Lionel Messi leave.

Former PSG manager Laurent Blanc has slammed Barcelona's decision to let Lionel Messi leave. The Blaugrana opted not to renew the Argentinean's contract this summer because of their financial woes. As a result, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had to depart the Camp Nou, and PSG were quick to snap him up.

Blanc believes Lionel Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes would benefit not just PSG but the entire league. He said:

“Honestly, for French football, it is incredible to have Messi, Neymar and (Kylian) Mbappe in the same league. PSG are on another planet, yes, but for the French league, it is good to see these players week in, week out."

The former PSG manager went on to slam Barcelona for letting the Argentinean leave. Blanc also pointed out that replacing players like Lionel Messi and Neymar is next to impossible.

“If I look at it from the Barça side, I think they have made monumental mistakes. Monumental. Not just because of Messi, but for the last four or five years. They have lost incredible players, which a club like Barça cannot afford. You cannot lose Neymar or Messi, because it is very difficult for you to replace them,” said Blanc.

Real Madrid monitoring Presnel Kimpembe

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Presnel Kimpembe

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Presnel Kimpembe, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman is a pivotal part of the starting eleven for PSG, and his assured performances have earned him the admiration of Los Blancos.

The 26-year-old has registered 192 appearances for the Parisians so far, and is also a regular in the French national team. However, the Ligue 1 giants are least pleased with Real Madrid for their protracted pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, so a move for Kimpembe might be difficult for Madrid to complete.

Georginio Wijnaldum regretting decision to join PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum might be regretting his decision to join PSG.

Georginio Wijnaldum might be regretting his decision to join PSG. The former Liverpool star snubbed a move to Barcelona in the eleventh hour after the Parisians offered to double his salary. However, that decision has come back to haunt him now, as he is struggling to secure regular game time at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Sport, as relayed by Caught Offside, the PSG midfielder said that he was not happy with his current situation. He said:

“I can’t say I’m completely happy. Not playing is something worrying” said Wijnaldum. I was really looking forward to getting started in this new era, and when it happened, this happened. It’s complicated,” said Wijnaldum.

