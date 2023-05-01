PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona suffer Lionel Messi blow; Parisians in battle for AS Roma striker, and more - May 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 3-1 defeat against Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's remain atop the league after 33 games, five points ahead of second placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have suffered a setback in their quest to bring Parisians attacker Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are locked in a battle with Manchester United for an AS Roma striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 1, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Lionel Messi blow

Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Lionel Messi this summer, according to journalist Pedro Morata via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final couple of months of his contract with PSG but is yet to sign a new deal. His situation has attracted attention from the Blaugrana, who are hoping to script his blockbuster return to the Camp Nou.

Messi has been on fire this season for both club and country. The 35-year-old inspired Argentina to a triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been equally impressive for the Ligue 1 champions this season, amassing 20 goals and 19 assists from 37 games across competitions. He remains linked with Barcelona ahead of the summer, but the signs are not promising for the La Liga leaders.

It's now reported that Messi and his entourage are unclear about a return to the Camp Nou. Moreover, the Blaugrana's deplorable financial situation is also not helping their cause.

Talks with the Parisians have reportedly stalled as well, putting the Argentinean's future up in the air. Inter Miami have an interest in the 35-year-old, but Messi's desire to stay in Europe makes a deal unlikely.

PSG in battle for Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with Manchester United for the signature of Tammy Abraham, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The English striker has been in decent form for AS Roma this season, registering nine goals and seven assists from 45 games. The Parisians are looking to add a new No. 9 to their ranks this summer, and sporting director Luis Campos has his eyes on Abraham.

However, Manchester United are also closely monitoring the 25-year-old. The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in the Englishman and scouted him during the recent game against AC Milan. Chelsea have a €80 million option to re-sign their former player, and Roma want any suitors to match that value if they want Abraham.

Christophe Galtier urges Parisians to get over Lorient defeat quickly

Christophe Galtier reckons PSG have to give a better account of themselves in the final few games of the season. The Parisians were taken to task at home by Lorient on Sunday, but a repeat of such a lacklustre performance could put their title defence in jeopardy.

Speaking after the defeat, Galtier urged his team to show more personality and character in the upcoming games.

"We have to be aware of the situation, and I don't know how many points ahead we will be after tonight's game in Marseille and the game in Lens in the middle of the week. We will have to perform well in our upcoming matches, against Troyes next weekend, against Ajaccio at home too, because everyone will be fighting to make sure we take the title," said Galtier.

He added:

"And we will have to give a better account of ourselves, with more personality and more character and not being caught not the back foot. On the contrary, we want to impose a rhythm, to put on a pace in order to win our matches. And that was not the case this afternoon."

The Ligue 1 champions will have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Troyes this weekend.

