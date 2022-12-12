PSG Transfer News Roundup: Batigol congratulates Lionel Messi; Parisians preparing blockbuster offer for Marcus Rashford, more - December 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) handed the reins of their first team to Christophe Galtier this summer. The French manager has enjoyed a superb start to his tenure at the Parc des Princes, as he's unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta has congratulated Lionel Messi after the latter equalled his record. Elsewhere, the Parisians are preparing a blockbuster offer for Marcus Rashford.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 11, 2022:

Gabriel Batistuta congratulates Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been outstanding for club and country this year.

Gabriel Batistuta has congratulated Lionel Messi on becoming the joint top scorer for Argentina at the World Cup. Batigol held the record for years, but the 35-year-old Messi has equalled the feat with his goal against the Netherlands on Friday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner now has ten goals at the World Cup for La Albiceleste.

Messi has been outstanding for his country in Qatar so far. The PSG superstar scored one and set up another against the Oranje and also converted the first spot-kick during the shootout. He will next face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (December 13) and will be desperate for another win to reach the final.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi sharing and replying to Batistuta. Messi and Batistuta now have 10 goals each at a World Cup, the most ever by Argentine players. He thanks Batistuta and says that the most important thing is for Argentina to keep scoring goals, no matter who scores them. Lionel Messi sharing and replying to Batistuta. Messi and Batistuta now have 10 goals each at a World Cup, the most ever by Argentine players. He thanks Batistuta and says that the most important thing is for Argentina to keep scoring goals, no matter who scores them. https://t.co/VrBkQCdxlG

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Batigol said that he hopes Messi can break the record in the very next game.

“Dear Leo, congratulations. I held the record for 20 years and enjoyed it. Now it’s a great honour and pleasure to share it with you, hoping with all my heart that you can break it already in the next game,” wrote Batistuta.

The 35-year-old has responded to the Argentina legend’s message, thanking him and saying that it's an honour to share the feat with him.

“Thank you very much, Bati. I’m proud to be able to share it with you. And the important thing is that there continue to be many goals for our national team in World Cups, no matter who scores them,” wrote Messi.

Messi has scored four goals and set up two more in five games at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

PSG preparing blockbuster offer for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are preparing a blockbuster contract offer for Marcus Rashford, according to The Mirror. The English forward has enjoyed a superb revival under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this season. The 25-year-old was outstanding for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His recent performances have endeared him to the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add more bite to their attack. With Neymar and Messi on the wrong side of 30, PSG also have one eye on the future. Rashford has been identified as a player who can help maintain the high standards in attack at the Parc des Princes. The French giants are ready to offer him a contract worth £500,000 per week.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough.



I’ll make a promise that we will come again!



Thank you for the unconditional support. The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough. I’ll make a promise that we will come again!Thank you for the unconditional support. https://t.co/G964SZYiCL

The Englishman is in the final year of his deal with the Red Devils, who're yet to extend his stay. The Premier League giants are expected to tie him down to a new contract given his importance to new manager Erik ten Hag. However, the Parisians are hoping to pick up the player on a Bosman move by offering him monstrous wages.

Arsene Wenger likens Kylian Mbappe with Thierry Henry

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar so far.

Arsene Wenger has compared Kylian Mbappe with Thierry Henry. The PSG superstar has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring five goals and setting up two more in five games. His efforts have helped France reach the semifinals where they will lock horns with Morocco on Wednesday (December 14).

90min @90min_Football Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming a goat. Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming a goat. 🐐 https://t.co/TiYbpzHtqo

Speaking to L’Equipe, as cited by PSG Talk, Wenger opened up on the similarities between Mbappe and Henry. The former Arsenal manager also noted that the 23-year-old has the ability to adapt to every situation.

“Yes, there are a lot of similarities. Thierry also played on the left when he started out; he also liked to open his foot in front of goal,” said Wenger.

He added:

“But I note that Kylian, as he did on his first goal against Poland, is adapting to the fact that the goalkeepers are anticipating open side to shoot closed side. … As with all great players, you have the impression that it’s easy for him to play football and that he decides a bit when he will make the difference.”

Mbappe has enjoyed a stellar season with the Parisians, registering 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes