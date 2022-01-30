PSG Transfer News Roundup: Carlos Tevez weighs in on Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona debate; Parisians need Tanguy Ndombele against Real Madrid, says pundit; and more - 30 January 2022

PSG remain eager to win their first UEFA Champions League title this season. The premier continental competition has eluded the Parisians so far. They made their first final in 2020, but lost to Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Carlos Tevez has shared his opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona debate. Elsewhere, a pundit has said that the Parisians could need Tanguy Ndombele against Real Madrid.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 30th January 2022.

Carlos Tevez weighs in on Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona debate

Carlo Tevez has shared his thoughts on the Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona debate.

The two Argentine stalwarts are among the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. The two legends have often been compared with each other.

The 34-year-old Messi has achieved unprecedented success in club football. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has fallen short when compared to Pelusa’s feats with La Albiceleste.

Maradona etched his name in gold when he helped Argentina lift the 1986 World Cup. Messi has been underwhelming in terms of achievements with his nation until recently. The PSG star guided his nation to a Copa America triumph last summer after falling short in two previous Copa finals and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Messi or Maradona?



Carlos Tevez: "Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we (in Argentina) fight about it more than the people from outside of the country. This argument has always been made by us." Messi or Maradona?Carlos Tevez: "Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we (in Argentina) fight about it more than the people from outside of the country. This argument has always been made by us." https://t.co/OhZ1B99EwV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup represents an opportunity for Messi to finally take his place beside Maradona. However, Tevez doesn’t want to choose between the two greats.

In a recent interview with ESPN Argentina, the former Manchester United star said that it is best to enjoy and revel in the exploits of both:

“Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we fight about it more than the people from outside the country. The argument has always been made by us. We have to enjoy it,” said Tevez.

Football pundit says PSG need Tanguy Ndombele against Real Madrid

Karim Bennani has said that PSG could need Ndombele to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Parisians are linked with a move for the Frenchman this month.

Speaking on La Chaine L’Equipe, Bennani said that Ndombele would help the Ligue 1 giants control midfield against Los Blancos in their Round of 16 clash.

“PSG need Ndombele right away. I think Paris need to strengthen in the middle with a player capable of creating differences with the ball. A player capable of being that box-to-box player that PSG need, especially to raise the level of play in the Champions League,” said Bennani.

“Why not also have control of the game against Real Madrid. I think against Real Madrid, you have to have control in midfield. You must not have the tempo dictated to you,” continued Bennani.

Lucien Favre reveals the difference between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Lucien Favre has highlighted the difference between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians star and the Dortmund ace are two of the best attackers in the world at the moment.

Speaking with L’Equipe, Favre pointed out that both players employ different ways to score.

“Mbappe is doing on his own; it’s clear, but he’s not the same type of player; Haaland hardly goes to the sides, he doesn’t try to create space,” said Favre.

“He has such power that when he goes deep between the two centrals, we can’t stop him. He has made great progress; he is a hard worker with a great mentality and someone who always wants to win. It was a real pleasure to work with him," continued Favre.

