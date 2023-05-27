PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier defends Lionel Messi; Parisians favourites to land Marco Asensio, and more - May 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to Stade de la Meinau on Saturday (May 27) to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The Parisians are leading the standings after 36 games and are on the cusp of defending their title.

Meanwhile, manager Christophe Galtier has defended attacker Lionel Messi from criticism over his performances. Elsewhere, the French champions are the favourites to sign Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 27, 2023:

Christophe Galtier defends Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a resurgent season at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier reckons Lionel Messi has performed very well for PSG this season.

The Argentinean forward has 20 goals and as many assists in 39 games across competitions for the Parisians this season. However, he hasn’t managed to win over fans.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions will be up at the end of the season, but an extension looks unlikely. Messi is being heavily courted by his former club Barcelona, while MLS side Inter Miami also want to secure his services on a Bosman move.

Ahead of the weekend game, as cited by Goal, Galtier said that Messi has set very high standards for himself.

“Leo has been irreproachable throughout the season in his effort in training. Leo is football. It’s true. I have seen it every day in training. I’ve also seen it in our matches.

"This year, he has great statistics. It is already much, much better than last season. I think Leo has had a very good season with PSG, but people still expect a lot more from him,” said Galtier.

Messi is eager to remain in Europe if he leaves PSG this summer.

PSG favourites to land Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio (left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are leading the race to sign Marco Asensio this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is reluctant to sign a new deal. The two parties have been locked in negotiations for a while, but talks have hit a standstill. The situation has alerted clubs across Europe, with Juventus among the clubs eager to secure the 27-year-old’s signature.

However, the Bianconeri are trailing the Parisians in the race for Asensio’s services. The Ligue 1 giants are keen to upgrade their attack this summer, with both Messi and Neymar linked with exits.

Asensio has been identified as a possible target to mitigate the dual departure. The player's agent shares a close bond with PSG, which makes them the frontrunners in the race for his services.

Parisians interested in Perr Schuurs

Perr Schuurs has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Perr Schuurs, according to Tuttosport via PSG Talk. The Parisians remain keen to bolster their backline over the summer.

Marquinhos has signed a new deal at the Parc des Princes, while Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is set to arrive on a Bosman move. However, the Ligue 1 champions want more reinforcements at the back owing to the uncertain future of Sergio Ramos.

With Presnel Kimpembe’s future also not set in stone, Schuurs has emerged as an option for the French giants. The Dutch defender has been in good form for Torino this season and has convinced the PSG hierarchy of his qualities.

The club want to sign the 23-year-old over the summer but face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for his services.

