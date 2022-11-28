PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier provides update on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe future; AC Milan monitoring Parisians striker, and more - November 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Parisians are sitting comfortably atop Ligue 1 and have also reached the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the future of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Hugo Ekitike.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 27, 2022:

Christophe Galtier provides update on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe future

Lionel Messi is expected to make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

Christophe Galtier has said that both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are happy at PSG.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but is yet to make a decision on his future. The Parisians are eager to tie him down to an extension, while Barcelona and Inter Miami are ready to lap him up on a Bosman move.

Mbappe, meanwhile, only signed a new contract this summer, but his future remains up in the air. Speaking to Marca, as cited by 90 Min, Galtier said that money is not a motivation for the French forward.

“There are many parameters. The first is his (Mbappe's) desire. Does he want to continue at PSG? Is he happy here? The first thing to know is whether he wants to continue. All these types of decisions are made between the player and Luis Campos,” said Galtier.

He continued:

"I don't think it was the money. Because world-class players whether in Spain, England or France earn it. They are not for the money. I think Kylian simply loves PSG.”

PSG Chief @psg_chief



“Possibility Of Messi staying? There are a lot of things involved. Firstly, if he is happy and if he wants to continue at PSG. Has Messi told me anything about his plans? Not yet but things are happening between Luis Campos and Leo”



#PSG 🗣Christophe Galtier :“Possibility Of Messi staying? There are a lot of things involved. Firstly, if he is happy and if he wants to continue at PSG. Has Messi told me anything about his plans? Not yet but things are happening between Luis Campos and Leo” 🗣Christophe Galtier : “Possibility Of Messi staying? There are a lot of things involved. Firstly, if he is happy and if he wants to continue at PSG. Has Messi told me anything about his plans? Not yet but things are happening between Luis Campos and Leo”#PSG🔴🔵 https://t.co/FrrrQDopMj

Galtier added that Messi has no reason to leave Paris.

"It's the same situation as Leo (Messi). When a player is happy somewhere, he has no reason to leave. To be happy, you have to enjoy. From the moment that the player enjoys on the field and that he feels that he is in a team that can win, he has no reason to leave,” said Galtier.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in inspired form for club and country recently, making 26 goal contributions. Messi has also struck twice for Argentina at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AC Milan monitoring PSG's Hugo Ekitike

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Hugo Ekitike, according to Calciomercato via Sempre Milan.

The French striker joined PSG this summer but has struggled for game time. Ekitike has played only 12 games for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring one goal, but most of his appearances have been off the bench. His situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, given the form of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

The Rossoneri are monitoring his situation with interest. The Serie A giants are expected to invest in a new striker next year to fill the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shoes. The Swedish forward is likely to retire at the end of the season, so Milan will need a new No. 9 to take his place.

Ekitike has emerged as an option and could sort out the position at the San Siro for years to come. PSG do not intend to let him leave, so the Serie A giants would have to strive hard to get their man.

Tite hoping for Neymar's swift return to fitness

Neymar remains a crucial part of Brazil’s starting XI.

Brazil manager Tite is hoping that Neymar can make a swift return from injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The PSG forward picked up an ankle injury during the win against Serbia earlier this week. The 30-year-old is now in a race against time to be fit for the remaining games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. Brazil’s Tite on Neymar ankle injury: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that”.Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. Brazil’s Tite on Neymar ankle injury: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that”. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. https://t.co/vyhtiZmms9

Speaking to the press, Tite also took responsibility for Neymar’s injury.

"I believe that Neymar and Danilo will play the World Cup. I believe in that. Medically, clinically, they can talk more about the stages of the treatment. (But) I have no place to talk. I trust that we will be able to use both of them,” said Tite.

He continued:

"He was injured. I didn't see that he was injured. We didn't have that information. I didn't notice," Tite said. "The information didn't come; it didn't come; he tried to stay in the field until he fell. At that moment, he was able to continue for the team, to participate in the goals."

Neymar has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up 12 more.

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 631 votes