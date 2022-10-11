PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier provides update on Lionel Messi; Parisians have option to sign former player for €12 million, and more - October 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Benfica at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (October 11) in the UEFA Champions League. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw on matchday three last week in Portugal.

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier has said that Lionel Messi will miss the game against the Portuguese side. Elsewhere, the Parisians have the option to sign a former midfielder, who joined PSV Eindhoven this summer, for €10-12 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 11, 2022:

Christophe Galtier provides update on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will not feature in midweek in the Champions League.

Christophe Galtier has said that Lionel Messi will not be available for PSG's game against Benfica. The Argentinean picked up a minor knock against the same opponents last week and sat out the weekend Ligue 1 game against Reims as a precaution.

Speaking ahead of the Benfica game, Galtier said that the 35-year-old could return to action against Marseille this weekend.

"Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica. We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it's not quite there. There's only six days between the two," said Galtier.

He continued:

"He's a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out. We're going to see how it progresses during the week, and it's very probable that he's available for Marseille."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Nursing a calf niggle, Lionel Messi will not make the game against Benfica.



@Aspetar Medical update ahead of #PSGSLB Nursing a calf niggle, Lionel Messi will not make the game against Benfica. Medical update ahead of #PSGSLB Nursing a calf niggle, Lionel Messi will not make the game against Benfica.@Aspetar

Messi has been pulling the strings for the Parisians this season, so Galtier added that the team will have to adjust in his absence.

"You all know how important Leo is in our play, but the most important thing is his physical shape and his connection with Neymar and Kylian and the wing-backs. We'll have to find other solutions, other situations, other connections to create danger for the Portuguese defence," said Galtier.

Messi has scored eight goals and set up as many this season from 13 games.

PSG have option to sign Xavi Simons for €10-12 million

Xavi Simons moved to the Eredivisie this summer.

PSG have the option to re-sign former player Xavi Simons for around €10-12 million, according to NOS via PSG Talk. The Dutch midfielder left the Parisians this summer to join PSV Eindhoven on a Bosman move. The 19-year-old has hit the ground running at the Philips Stadion, scoring eight times in 13 games.

His impressive start to life in the Eredivisie has garnered attention from clubs around Europe. However, it now appears that the Ligue 1 champions have an agreement with PSV that would enable them to sign the player on a cut-price deal.

Vitinha opens up on solid start to life in Paris

Vitinha moved to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Vitinha believes hard work, coupled with support from his teammates and club’s staff, have helped him hit the ground running at PSG. The Portuguese joined the Parisians from Porto this summer and already looks at home at the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Benfica game, Vitinha said that he will try to continue his good form.

"I felt that I had started the season very well. It was the work that paid off, as well as the support of my teammates and the staff, and the context that was favourable. I will try to continue on this path," said Vitinha.

The 22-year-old also touched on the subject of his age, pointing out that it's the performances that count.

"First of all, I think we have to talk less about age because if you are performing well, you have to play. That's what you have to do, and you have to take the opportunities. It's all about work. I knew I could play in Porto, and that I am capable of playing in Paris," said Vitinha.

Vitinha has appeared 13 times for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Poll : 0 votes