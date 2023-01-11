PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier updates on Lionel Messi extension; Parisians eyeing German prodigy, and more - January 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Angers in the league at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (January 11). The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 standings, four points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on Lionel Messi’s future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a German prodigy. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 10, 2023.

Christophe Galtier updates on Lionel Messi extension

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has said that PSG are currently engaged in talks with Lionel Messi regarding a new deal. The Argentinean is in the final six months of his contract with the Parisians and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Barcelona and Inter Miami remain keen to secure the 35-year-old’s signature this summer, while the Ligue 1 champions want him to continue in Paris.

Messi arrived at PSG in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stay at the club has been a huge commercial success so far. The Argentinean has also begun delivering on the pitch this season, racking up 12 goals and 14 assists across competitions.

The Parisians are hoping that having recently delivered the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, the 35-year-old will help them realise their European dreams too.

PSG head coach Galtier on Leo Messi new deal: "There are talks ongoing, our board discussed with Messi about new contract — I don't know more. I see Leo very happy here in Paris, so then we will see his position about the club's project".

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that Messi appears happy at the club, but admitted that he doesn’t talk to the player regarding his future.

“There are discussions; the sports management has exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension. I do not know where it is. Leo seems happy to me in Paris. Afterwards, you have to see his position in relation to the project of the club. It's a subject I don't discuss with him,” said Galtier.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball after ending the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

PSG eyeing Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Jeunes Footeux via The Hard Tackle.

The German prodigy has already earned rave reviews with his performances for Borussia Dortmund this season. The 18-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side, scoring six goals and setting up as more.

Newcastle have made a verbal offer for Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko. Bid is €30m + €9m-a-year offer on his salary.



The player wants to stay at Dortmund until at least the end of the season.



The player wants to stay at Dortmund until at least the end of the season.

However, the player’s contract is set to run out at the end of the season, but he looks reluctant to extend his stay. The Parisians are keen to rope in talented young platers as part of a cultural revamp at the club under sporting director Luis Campos. Moukoko has caught their attention.

However, the German is not short of suitors, and the Ligue 1 giants will have to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for the 18-year-old’s signature.

Christophe Galtier happy with Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele arrived at PSG this summer.

Christophe Galtier is pleased with Nordi Mukiele’s contributions so far. The Frenchman joined PSG from RB Leipzig last summer but has played second fiddle to Achraf Hakimi so far. However, he remains a key part of Galtier’s plans at the moment.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Christophe Galtier on Mukiele: "Mukiele is a player who is very versatile. He quickly integrated himself back in the squad, and the fact that he didn't participate in the World Cup has meant that he has done a lot of hard work here. We have a very busy schedule."

Speaking to the press, the French manager said that Mukiele’s versatility makes him an asset to the Parisians.

“He's versatile; he can play in a back three or four, in the middle or at full-back. He's settled in quickly, has been able to work a lot in recent weeks and is good physically and mentally. He's one of the bright points of recent games,” said Galtier.

He added:

“We have a lot of fixtures; we know Hakimi played a lot at the World Cup, and it's important that Nordi can flourish in that role, even if we can count on him for other positions. I'm happy with what he contributes to the squad.”

The 25-year-old has appeared 20 times across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, registering one assist.

