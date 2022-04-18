PSG Transfer News Roundup: Collectif Ultras Paris president reveals reason for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar; Pauleta praises Kylian Mbappe, and more - 17 April 2022

First-placed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host second-placed Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The two teams are separated by 12 points after 31 games.

Meanwhile, Collectif Ultras Paris president Romain Mabile has revealed the reason for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, Pauleta has praised Parisians attacker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th April 2022:

Collectif Ultras Paris president reveals reason for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar

Lionel Messi has been subject to boos from fans.

Newly elected Collectif Ultras Paris president Romain Mabile has opened up on the reason for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar. The South American duo have been subject to jeers from the crowd during games since PSG’s Round of 16 elimination from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid.

Speaking to France Bleu, as relayed by PSG Talk, Mabile revealed that the boos were nothing personal towards the players.

“I think it’s not personal against the players, but for what they represent. This club piles up stars with big salaries on the pitch, and it works more or less well. Example, with Neymar, we can see that on the pitch, he doesn’t give back what we give him. We watch Brazil’s matches, and we see what he is doing in Paris, and it’s been frustrating. The Neymar we have in Paris is not the real Neymar!” said Mabille.

MessiXtra. @MessiXtra_

Mbappe - 8 goals contribution

Neymar - 6 goals contribution

Messi - 5 goals contribution



Big game against Marseille and hopefully this trio form continues. MNM in their last 2 games for PSG:Mbappe - 8 goals contributionNeymar - 6 goals contributionMessi - 5 goals contributionBig game against Marseille and hopefully this trio form continues. #PSGOM MNM in their last 2 games for PSG:Mbappe - 8 goals contributionNeymar - 6 goals contributionMessi - 5 goals contributionBig game against Marseille and hopefully this trio form continues. #PSGOM https://t.co/TYA203PCyo

Mabile also added that their association will continue their protests against the Parisians despite a change in leadership.

“We remain on the same attitude as the previous matches for the simple reason that nothing has changed since our claims. There is no communication at the club level that has been made. No steps towards us, no announcements, no questioning. At the player level, none of them have come to us to discuss or apologise. We made a press release with demands: nothing has changed at the level of the club’s management,” said Mabille.

He continued:

“We do not feel the club’s desire to move things forward. We remain convinced of the good – based on our claims, and we remain in our positions because we believe that what we are asking for is only the best for the club. And as a representative of the stands, we cannot be satisfied with the current situation."

Pauleta praises PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season.

Former Portuguese forward Pauleta has praised Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been outstanding for PSG this season and is the star of the show despite the presence of Lionel Messi in the team.

Speaking to PSG TV, Pauleta lauded Mbappe for his talent but pointed out that the team is more important than an individual.

“Today, it’s very difficult not to talk about Mbappe, a young Parisian with enormous talent. But I don’t like talking about individuals. For me, what counts is the team, the squad, the technical staff, the fans. The most important thing is Paris Saint-Germain!” said Pauleta.

Mbappe has scored 31 times across competitions this season.

Neymar is past his prime - Ludovic Obraniak

Neymar has blown hot and cold this season.

Former Ligue 1 winner Ludovic Obraniak believes Neymar is past his prime. The Brazilian has picked up form in the last two games for PSG, racking up six goal contributions.

However, speaking to La Chaine L’Equipe, Obraniak said that Neymar is no longer the world class player he once was. He said:

“If the question is whether he can come back to the top … already, look at him, he didn’t have the same physique at all when he was at the top. Physically, he’s completely transformed. He has gained more weight; he is less light; he is less twirling; he is less aerial. … To be at the top level at a certain age, you need to be very demanding. He has a certain wear and tear. He may no longer want all that."

Neymar has scored just ten times across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav