PSG Transfer News Roundup: Dani Alves wants Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona; club in race for Manchester United star, and more - 1 January 2022

PSG are preparing to face Vannes in the French Cup on Monday. The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table after 19 games, leading second-placed Nice by 13 points.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, PSG are in the race to sign a Manchester United midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st January 2022.

Dani Alves wants Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Dani Alves has expressed a desire to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona once again. The Argentinean joined PSG this summer, but has enjoyed mixed fortunes. The 34-year-old has underwhelmed in Ligue 1, but has been outstanding in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi enjoyed a brilliant understanding on the pitch with Dani Alves during their time together at Barcelona. The two enjoyed tremendous success until Alves left for Juventus in 2016. The Argentinean has maintained his cordial relationship with the 38-year-old since then.

Lionel Messi joined PSG this summer hoping to write a new chapter in his career. With things not working out so far, a return to Barcelona cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, Alves joined Barcelona in 2021, and is ready to welcome the Argentinean back to the club.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl 💬 Dani Alves to @alkasschannel "Messi's departure was difficult. I was against his departure because he is a living legend of Barça. I hope that he will come back one day and we can play together again." 💬 Dani Alves to @alkasschannel "Messi's departure was difficult. I was against his departure because he is a living legend of Barça. I hope that he will come back one day and we can play together again."

Speaking to Alkass Sport Channels, the Brazilian said that Lionel Messi didn't want to leave Barcelona last summer.

"I hope Messi returns to Barca, and we will play together again. Messi's departure was difficult; the club had problems., and it was difficult to retain him. He was against his departure because he is a living legend of Barça. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we wanted, but I hope that one day he will come back and we can play together again," said Alves.

PSG in race for Paul Pogba

PSG remain interested in Paul Pogba.

PSG remain interested in Paul Pogba, according to PSG Talk via Le Parisien. The French midfielder is in the final year of his current deal with Manchester United. The player has not yet signed an extension with the Red Devils, and PSG are among a handful of clubs linked with him.

The Ligue 1 giants are eyeing Pogba as a replacement for Marco Verratti. The Parisians have struggled to deal with Italian's injury woes. PSG believe the Frenchman could lessen their dependency on Verratti.

French journalist believes Kylian Mbappe could extend stay at PSG

Dave Appadoo believes Kylian Mbappe could sign a new contract with PSG.

French journalist Dave Appadoo believes Kylian Mbappe could sign a new contract with PSG. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current deal with the Parisians. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe can now talk to other clubs and agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer 👀 Kylian Mbappe can now talk to other clubs and agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer 👀 https://t.co/eBd7swbwG5

Speaking on L’Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Appadoo said that PSG must make Mbappe the star of their project.

“Mbappé must be at the centre of the Parisian project; it is a capital argument! PSG missed this step a bit to say very clearly that it is number 1! The Parisian leaders procrastinated with Neymar; now it’s Messi,” Appadoo said. “I think that in the end, the argument can be there: that is to say to convince Mbappé that he is really the number 1 of PSG.”

Edited by Bhargav