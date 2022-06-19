PSG Transfer News Roundup: Danilo Pereira opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi; Zinedine Zidane will not take charge at Parc des Princes, and more - June 19, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured a mixed 2021-22 season. The Parisians won the Ligue 1 title but faltered in the UEFA Champions League once again.

Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane will not take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 19, 2022:

Danilo Pereira opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will look forward to the new season.

Danilo Pereira has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer after the end of his Barcelona contract. The 34-year-old’s first season at Paris, though, was underwhelming, but he did manage to win the league.

Speaking to the club’s media, Danilo said that it's easy to play with Messi.

"I play on the right side of midfield, and Messi and Hakimi also play on the right. So they are the teammates I am closest to on the pitch, and they are two players who can make the difference going forward, so it is easy to play with them,” said Danilo.

He added:

"When you give the ball to Messi, you know he's going to do something special, and Hakimi is quick so if you give him the ball in behind, you know he's always going to get there and then play some key passes or even score goals."

Danilo went on to share his views on the recently concluded season:

"It was a good season for me, but I would have liked to have done more, for us to go further because we were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League. We finished the season well by winning Ligue 1, and that was important because it was the 10th title in the club's history."

He continued:

"It's difficult when you are eliminated from a competition. When you arrive at home or even in the dressing room, and you see your teammates who are very disappointed, it is always difficult. But we as a club have to learn from the failures. We, as players, have to manage our emotions better."

Zinedine Zidane will not take charge at PSG

Zinedine Zidane wants to take over the reins of the France national team.

Zinedine Zidane has decided not to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG this summer, according to RMC Sport via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 champions are all set to sack the Argentinean after a less than impressive season. Zidane is the preferred choice to take over at the Parc des Princes ahead of the new campaign.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane will not become the new head coach of PSG.



(Source: @rmcsport) Zinedine Zidane will not become the new head coach of PSG.(Source: @rmcsport) 🚨 Zinedine Zidane will not become the new head coach of PSG. (Source: @rmcsport)

However, the Frenchman has his eye on the national team job and has decided to pass on the opportunity to take over in Paris.

Current manager Didier Deschamps could be replaced if Les Bleus fail to impress at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. Zidane, a former Real Madrid manager, wants to take over the reins of the national team if the opportunity arises. However, he has kept the door open for a future arrival at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Campos takes decision on Georginio Wijnaldum future

Georginio Wijnaldum could be offloaded this summer.

New PSG sporting director Luis Campos has decided to offload Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to Corriere dello sport via PSG Talk.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at the Parc des Princes on a Bosman move last summer. However, he has failed to live up to expectations in Paris and dropped down the pecking order in the final few weeks.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van Gaal: “Wijnaldum played 5 out of 6 qualification games for us, I took him out in 3 of those games. He just didn’t deliver. And neither did he play good for Paris Saint-Germain. It has nothing to do with his lack of minutes." Van Gaal: “Wijnaldum played 5 out of 6 qualification games for us, I took him out in 3 of those games. He just didn’t deliver. And neither did he play good for Paris Saint-Germain. It has nothing to do with his lack of minutes." https://t.co/vG1RpHt0j3

With the Parisians preparing for a squad revamp this summer, the 31-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at the club. Wijnaldum’s current contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2024, but he's unlikely to last the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far