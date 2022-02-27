PSG Transfer News Roundup: David Beckham opens up on Lionel Messi rumours; Parisians named favourites ahead of Real Madrid second leg, and more - 26 February 2022

PSG secured a 3-1 win over St-Etienne on Saturday in Ligue 1 to remain top of the table after 26 games. The Parisians have now won 19 times in the league this season, and are a whopping 16 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has opened up on recent rumours linking Lionel Messi to the club. Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand believes PSG are the favourites to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th February 2022:

David Beckham opens up on Lionel Messi rumours

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a move to the MLS.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has stressed the importance of winning while addressing rumours linking Lionel Messi to the MLS side. The Argentinean has endured a difficult time since joining PSG last summer.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to leave the Parc des Princes and move to the USA in the near future. Beckham has left the door open for Messi’s potential arrival in Florida.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, the Manchester United legend said that he wants the best players at his club.

“I've always said I want the best players in our club and playing in our shirt because there's a certain expectation. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time, it's a good thing. When I first started this project, people were saying 'This guy is coming; that guy is coming; (Cristiano) Ronaldo is coming; Messi's coming,” said Beckham.

"At the end of the day, we need to win, whether it's with the young kids or stars. Our fans will be happy if we have stars on the team, but they'll be even happier if they're seeing young players coming through our academy and lifting the MLS Cup,” added Beckham.

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi is the player with the MOST assists in Ligue 1.



He has missed ELEVEN games through injury and Covid. Insane. Lionel Messi is the player with the MOST assists in Ligue 1. He has missed ELEVEN games through injury and Covid. Insane. https://t.co/Nr17tzq3zP

Beckham went on to praise manager Phil Neville for his work so far.

“His professionalism, hard work, his commitment, for me, was one of the biggest reasons in bringing him into this club. Stability is important and of course, we need to be successful on the field. When you look at the great clubs around the world - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool - the work that Jurgen Klopp has done within Liverpool behind the scenes is one of the reasons why they're so successful on the field,” said Beckham.

He continued:

"And, that's why I think the work that Phil has done has been incredible. But talking about us as friends, we'll always be friends, no matter what happens."

Although Messi has scored just twice in 16 Ligue 1 games this season, he is up to 11 assists. That includes six assists this year, the most by any player in Europe's top-five leagues.

Rio Ferdinand names PSG favourites ahead of Champions League second leg against Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has backed PSG to get the better of Real Madrid in the second leg.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes PSG are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Parisians face Real Madrid next month in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash; they are leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Speaking to Canal Supporters, Ferdinand praised the Ligue 1 giants’ impressive squad.

“I think they (PSG) are favourites! I watched the team, and the squad is crazy! With the talent and depth they have, it’s really good! I think they are the favourites against Real Madrid,” said Ferdinand.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They showed the last match, if they play like that with intensity, pressing, quickly recovering the ball, for the three superstars in attack and to have an opportunity to score… Then they will win!” added Ferdinand.

Kylian Mbappe scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner in the first-leg clash between the two teams in Paris last week. The tie will conclude in Madrid on March 9.

Mauricio Pochettino says change of Champions League final venue is a motivation

Mauricio Pochettino believes the change of the Champions League final venue to the Stade de France in Paris will be extra motivation for his players. UEFA opted to move the final of the prestigious tournament away from Saint Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at his press conference, Pochettino also warned that PSG cannot get too ahead of themselves.

“It’s an extra motivation; there is great excitement. We have already taken part in a Champions League final, and that is something extraordinary. But there is a lot of work ahead of us to get there,” said Pochettino.

PSG will hope to build on their 1-0 lead when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

