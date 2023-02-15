PSG Transfer News Roundup: Dayot Upamecano hails Lionel Messi; Parisians advised to sack Christophe Galtier, and more - February 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (February 14) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Parisians were undone by a solitary goal from their former player Kingsley Coman.

Meanwhile, Dayot Upamecano has heaped praise on Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, French pundit Daniel Riolo has advised the Ligue 1 champions to sack Christophe Galtier.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 15, 2023:

Dayot Upamecano hails Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi remains one of the most revered players in football world.

Dayot Upamecano has hailed Lionel Messi as the smartest player on the planet. The Argentinean has been in blistering form this season for PSG, but failed to inspire the Parisians against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

However, he remains highly regarded in the football world, especially after helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I think he's the smartest player in football. He's going to get behind you and he's going to watch how you're positioning yourself all the time. He watches how you react, he studies you."

Speaking to Goal, Upamecano said that one must keep a close eye on Messi at all times or pay the price.

“If you don't have your eyes on him, you're going to be in pain. I think he's the smartest player in football. He will get behind you, and he will always watch how you position yourself. He watches how you react, he studies you,” said Upamecano.

He added:

“He tries to be forgotten, so you always have to keep your eyes on him. In addition, as he is small, you can lose sight of him a little. And when you realise it, he is already making his pass.”

Messi has amassed 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG advised to sack Christophe Galtier

Daniel Riolo has advised PSG to part ways with Christophe Galtier. The French manager failed to get his tactics right, as the Parisians came up second-best against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions have struggled under Galtier in recent games, raising questions about his future.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Riolo said that Galtier has struggled to deal with the stars in his team.

“There is no coaching in this team. We have a coach who is absolutely useless because he is eaten up by the status of the players, by the stars he is forced to play, but who are no longer at the level. I imagine that not knowing at all what to do, not being able to tell his players to press because they are not used to doing it,” said Riolo.

He continued:

“It is said that they were all going to get behind, wait as much as possible and if ever in the second period, (Kylian) Mbappe felt like returning, hoping for a counter-attack.”

FT: Paris Saint-Germain lose by one goal in the first leg.



#PSGFCB FT: Paris Saint-Germain lose by one goal in the first leg. ⌛️ FT: Paris Saint-Germain lose by one goal in the first leg. #PSGFCB https://t.co/E6LIUlLDaY

Riolo also pointed out that Galtier’s lack of experience in the Champions League has hurt the team.

“If he overwhelms the coach, he especially wonders about the choice of the club to have recruited him last summer despite little experience in the Champions League. PSG have had incredible means for ten years; stars have been parading through the club; the wage bill is exploding all the ceilings, and they are taking on a coach who has never played in a Champions League Round of 16; explain the logic to me,” said Riolo.

He concluded:

“He arrives in the Round of 16; he does not know what to do … He must obviously leave the club as soon as possible because he is absolutely useless. We had not seen a tactic like that in the European Cup since the 2000s.”

The French giants have lost their last three games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe remains hopeful of progressing to Champions League quarterfinals

Kylian Mbappe almost snatched the game away from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe remains positive that PSG can overturn the slender deficit against Bayern Munich in the second leg. The French forward had two goals ruled out for outside after coming off the bench on Tuesday night.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe is the key for PSG Mbappe is the key for PSG 🔑 https://t.co/xRUOifacfP

Speaking after the defeat, as relayed by PSG Talk, Mbappe said that the Parisians need to play offensive football in the second leg.

“We’ve seen that when we play offensive football and go forward, they’re not comfortable. We’re going to go up there and win and qualify,” said Mbappe.

The two teams will renew acquaintances at the Allianz Arena on March 8, where the Bavarians will need to avoid defeat to advance.

