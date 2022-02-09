PSG Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; Kylian Mbappe decides on his future, and more - 8 February 2022

PSG are preparing to welcome Rennes to the Parc des Princes on Friday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are the runaway favourites to win the league this season. They are 13 points clear at the top of the table after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has taken sides in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Elsewhere, a French football pundit has said that Kylian Mbappe has already made a decision on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Declan Rice chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Declan Rice has opened up on the eternal Lionel Messi (in pic) vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Declan Rice has opened up on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Both players have dominated world football for almost a decade and a half, scoring goals and winning big titles and individual accolades galore.

Messi's rivalry with the Portuguese has mesmerised fans of the beautiful game. What has set the two of them apart is their ability to maintain their astonishing level of excellence through the years.

Messi was outstanding for Barcelona since emerging onto the scene as a teenager in 2005. The 34-year-old has won seven Ballon d’Or and countless other trophies to establish himself as one of the greatest players ever. The Argentinean has endured a difficult time since arriving at PSG last summer, though.

However, he was in top form last weekend against defending champions Lille. The 34-year-old scored one and set up another to help the Parisians secure a 5-1 win. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has now weighed in on the eternal battle between the Argentinean and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Goal, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Englishman hailed both players, but sided with Messi.

“I don’t think we will ever see a player like that again. You know what, it’s such a difficult question because obviously, what he and Cristiano Ronaldo did is a natural phenomenon. Nobody can ever do it again. Messi, I feel like what he does with a football; he’s just special, and I don’t think we’ll ever see a player like that again,” said Rice.

Mathieu Bodmer says Kylian Mbappe has decided his PSG future

Mathieu Bodmer believes Kylian Mbappe (in pic) has already made a decision on his future.

French football pundit Mathieu Bodmer believes Kylian Mbappe has already made a decision on his future at PSG.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Parisians, and could leave the Parc des Princes this summer. The 23-year-old, though, recently said that he was yet to come to a decision on his future. That contradicts Bodmer's observation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG #RealMadrid Kylian Mbappé on his future again to Prime Video Sport: "I'm only focused on winning vs Real Madrid in Champions League - and then we'll see what happens". Kylian Mbappé on his future again to Prime Video Sport: "I'm only focused on winning vs Real Madrid in Champions League - and then we'll see what happens". 🇫🇷 #PSG #RealMadrid https://t.co/a4YLqDkqDm

Nevertheless, speaking to RMC Sport, Bodmer said that Mbappe already knows his next destination, without revealing what that is.

“I think he knows what he’s going to do, which club he’s going to. Last night he responded well. He extinguished all possible fires. Casually, despite this, his contractual situation does not disturb him,” said Bodmer.

“He’s good; he scores goals; that’s the main thing. He is an extraordinary player. He is also a player who manages his communication from a very young age, also to have a smooth image. But I think it’s all well done on his part,” continued Bodmer.

Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid in the summer. Meanwhile, the Parisians are preparing for a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 clash against Los Blancos.

PSG contemplating move for Evan Ndicka

The Parisians are contemplating a move for Ndicka.

PSG are contemplating a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, according to PSG Talk via Bild. The Ligue 1 giants have been frustrated with Sergio Ramos, whose fitness struggles seem to have no end. Ndicka has bagged three goals and two assists in 25 games this season.

Presnel Kimpembe has also failed to convince, so the Parisians believe time is ripe to invest in their backline. The French side have their eyes on Ndicka. The Eintracht Frankfurt defender’s current contract expires in 2023.

The Bundesliga side could look to offload the Frenchman if he fails to sign an extension. The Parisians could secure his services for €20 million, but could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

