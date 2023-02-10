PSG Transfer News Roundup: Diego Godin hails Lionel Messi as best in world; Jude Bellingham rejects Parisians, and more - February 9, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bowed out of the Coupe de France in the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday (February 8). Christophe Galtier’s team next face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin reckons Lionel Messi is the best player in the world. Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham has rejected the chance to join the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 9, 2023:

Diego Godin hails Lionel Messi as best in the world

Lionel Messi has been in glorious form for club and country this season.

Diego Godin has opened up on the difficulties of marking Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has been in top form with PSG this season and is fresh off a triumphant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old cemented his status as one of the greatest ever by lifting the coveted trophy with his beloved nation in December.

Speaking to Ole, as cited by PSG Talk, Godin said that Messi, like Diego Maradona and Pele, has marked an era.

“I am the second player who faced Messi the most in his career; it is a statistic that they told me recently. He is a player who, like Maradona or Pele at the time, marked an era. He is the best in the world and also very respectful. You hit him, and he doesn’t b—h, unless you get him in a bad mood,” said Godin.

He added:

“It’s difficult to mark him because, although we all prepare to defend against the best in the world; he manages to continue scoring 50 goals per season. There you see the quality of the player. Everyone studies him every weekend, but his quality is enough to solve.”

The Uruguayan also said that he was delighted after Messi won the World Cup.

“Seeing him win made me happy because, in Uruguay, people empathised a lot with this team. It is obvious that we are rivals, and we always want to beat Argentina, but this team generated something different,” said Godin.

He continued:

“For the coach, of whom they speak wonders to me, for how they declared and, precisely, for seeing Messi being a man on the field, playing the World Cup of his life and with the team on his shoulder. The matches were very exciting, suffered, and we like that better at the Río de la Plata. In Uruguay, everyone wanted Argentina to win because of Messi.”

Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Jude Bellingham rejects PSG

Jude Bellingham has admirers in Paris.

Jude Bellingham has turned down a move to PSG, according to Sport1 via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is among the finest in his position in Europe at the moment, and the Parisians are eyeing a move for him this summer. The Ligue 1 champions are among a host of clubs interested in the 19-year-old’s signature.

The French giants lack a player of Bellingham’s ilk in the middle of the park. Sporting director Luis Campos has been targeting younger talents recently, and the Englishman fits the bill.

The 19-year-old has registered ten goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions this season. However, he has no interest in moving to Paris right now.

Marquinhos outlines reason for Coupe de France defeat

Marquinhos spoke about the need for improvements after the defeat.

Marquinhos has lamented his team’s lack of organisation that cost them the game against Marseille.

The Brazilian was powerless to stop PSG from succumbing to a defeat on Wednesday. Sergio Ramos’ goal at the stroke of half-time proved to be a mere consolation for the visitors.

Speaking to beIN Sports, as cited by PSG Talk, Marquinhos pointed out that the defeat against their great opponents was difficult to accept.

“We know that they do good pressing. We couldn’t get their line to jump. We made a few mistakes that cost us the goal. We need to be better organised. There’s no point adding more here,” said Marquinhos.

He added:

“We know what we need to improve. You have to work. It’s a defeat that hurts. It’s a Cup game against our great opponent. We wanted to come back to Paris with victory and qualification. Now you have to close your mouth, work and keep going forward.”

The Parisians remain atop Ligue 1 after 22 games.

