PSG Transfer News Roundup: Emiliano Martinez heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Mauro Icardi wants to leave Parisians, and more - 13th November 2021

PSG will be relieved to note that Lionel Messi did not start Argentina's game against Uruguay, even though he did come off the bench. The Parisians are sweating on the fitness of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, and are not happy with his selection for the national team.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has heaped praise on his captain Messi. Elsewhere, Mauro Icardi has decided to leave PSG. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Emiliano Martinez heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Emiliano Martinez has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay.

Emiliano Martinez paid tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay. The Aston Villa goalkeeper had to be at his best to help La Albiceleste secure a hard-fought win against La Celeste. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner started the game from the bench, much to the delight of PSG.

Lionel Messi's involvement with Argentina has come under scrutiny in the build-up to the Albicelete's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The PSG star has been missing in action for the Ligue 1 giants due to injury. However, that did not stop the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to be named in the La Albiceleste squad for the games against Uruguay and Brazil.

The Parisians are worried that Messi's involvement with his national team could hamper his recovery from injury. The Argentinean came off the bench in the 76th minute against Uruguay. La Albiceleste won the game, thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria.

Messilonistaa @messilonistaa 📊 Emiliano Martinez tops in least goals concede per game in the South American Qualifiers 🔝



🧤 Emi vs Uruguay 🇺🇾 :

🏟️ 3 Games

✅ 3 Cleansheets

💥 10 Saves

💥 6 inside the box saves



“Emi established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world” - Messi. 📊 Emiliano Martinez tops in least goals concede per game in the South American Qualifiers 🔝🧤 Emi vs Uruguay 🇺🇾 :🏟️ 3 Games✅ 3 Cleansheets💥 10 Saves💥 6 inside the box saves“Emi established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world” - Messi. https://t.co/fELJLm6GoR

Speaking to TyC Sports, as relayed by Mundo Albiceleste, Emiliano Martinez spoke about Messi's desire to play for Argentina. The Aston Villa goalkeeper also revealed that the PSG star was not fully fit, and had hence opted for a cameo.

“He (Lionel Messi) always wants to be there. He’s an animal in training; he wanted to be at his maximum but he’s not 100%; he decided not to force it, and to me, it looks good,” said Martinez.

Mauro Icardi wants to leave PSG

Mauro Icardi wants to leave PSG.

Mauro Icardi wants to leave the Parc des Princes, according to The Daily Star via Foot Mercato. The Argentinean striker has been a peripheral figure at the club of late. There's little chance of him breaking into the first team since the arrival of Messi.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Mauro Icardi wants to leave PSG. Could become a Barcelona target in the next few days. Mauro Icardi wants to leave PSG. Could become a Barcelona target in the next few days.

Icardi's personal troubles have also taken a toll on him. The 28-year-old now wants to quit PSG and start afresh. The Argentinean is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, and PSG are willing to let him leave.

Sergio Ramos tipped to succeed at Parc des Princes

Nicolas Anelka has heaped praise on Sergio Ramos.

Nicolas Anelka has heaped praise on Sergio Ramos, who is edging closer to his first-team debut with PSG.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, Anelka said that Ramos would have to rediscover his Real Madrid form with the Parisians.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“He is a leader and a fighter, but to take the players to the top, you have to be efficient on the pitch. What he did at Real, it would have to be reproduced at PSG. Living on what you have done does not exist in football,” said Anelka.

Edited by Bhargav