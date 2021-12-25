PSG Transfer News Roundup: Emmanuel Petit says 'best yet to come' from Lionel Messi; Ander Herrera opens up on Kylian Mbappe future, and more - 24 December 2021

PSG will head into the festive period with a healthy 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisians have won 14 and lost just once in the league so far this season.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Petit has offered his take on Lionel Messi’s first few months at PSG. Elsewhere, Parisians midfielder Ander Herrera has opened up on Kylian Mbappe’s future at the club.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th December 2021.

Emmanuel Petit says ‘best yet to come’ from Lionel Messi at PSG

Emmanuel Petit has backed Lionel Messi to come good for PSG.

French football pundit Emmanuel Petit has backed Lionel Messi to come good for PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer, but has taken time to get going at Paris. The 34-year-old has managed just one goal in 11 appearances this season in Ligue 1.

Messi’s slow start in the league has attracted tremendous attention from the press, even though the Argentinean has been outstanding in Europe. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has registered five goals in as many appearances for PSG in the Champions League.

PSG have Real Madrid awaiting in the Round of 16. The Parisians will hope that Messi can continue his impeccable form in Europe when the two sides meet. The 34-year-old’s league form continues to be a worry, though, but Petit is not too concerned about that.

Soccer Laduma @Soccer_Laduma



MORE: Ex-France international Emmanuel Petit has revealed he is more disappointed with Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain than he is with Lionel Messi. #SLInt MORE: bit.ly/3qnVE83 Ex-France international Emmanuel Petit has revealed he is more disappointed with Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain than he is with Lionel Messi. #SLInt MORE: bit.ly/3qnVE83 https://t.co/Iue00QBEM6

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, the former French international has tipped Messi to get going in Ligue 1 in the coming months.

“Must wait. I think the best is yet to come for Lionel Messi. We’ll talk about that in six months. I am more disappointed and frustrated with Sergio Ramos than Lionel Messi,” said Petit.

“Yes, his integration difficulty can also be linked to the tactical aspect. His (Lionel Messi’s) remoteness on the ground, having been, at one point, isolated on the right side. But, on the other hand, there are a lot of players at PSG who are far from their level. So, it is necessarily linked,” said Petit.

Ander Herrera opens up on Kylian Mbappe future

Ander Herrera believes PSG still have enough time to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal.

Ander Herrera believes PSG still have enough time to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal. The Frenchman’s current deal with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤔 Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has scored more goals than Ander Herrera (3) in Ligue 1 this season 🤔 Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has scored more goals than Ander Herrera (3) in Ligue 1 this season https://t.co/ovhWsZqLyW

PSG are yet to convince Mbappe to sign an extension. However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Herrera is hopeful that his teammate would stay at the Parc des Princes beyond next summer.

“There is scope to try to renew Mbappe. We have many examples of footballers who have done it in February, March or April. There's still time,” said Herrera.

West Ham United interested in Layvin Kurzawa

West Ham United are interested in the services of left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

West Ham United are interested in PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old has been a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes. So he wants to leave the Parisians to get his career back on track. The Hammers are among the clubs interested in Kurzawa’s signature.

The player’s current deal runs until 2024, and West Ham United believe he can be an able understudy for Aaron Cresswell. PSG currently value Kurzawa at £8.1 million.

