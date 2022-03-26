PSG Transfer News Roundup: Fans slammed for booing Lionel Messi; Parisians advised to remove Marquinhos from captaincy, and more - 25 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have endured a difficult campaign so far. While the club remain on course to win the Ligue 1 title, they have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lilian Thuram has slammed fans for booing the Parisians' star attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have been advised to remove Marquinhos from captaincy.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th March 2022:

Lilian Thuram slams fans for booing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s first season at the Parc des Princes has been a forgettable one.

France football legend Lilian Thuram has slammed fans for booing Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has endured a difficult time since joining PSG last summer. The 34-year-old was booed during the league game against Bordeaux, as fans were unhappy with his performance against Real Madrid.

Speaking on Cadena Cope, Thuram pointed out that leaving Barcelona has been difficult for Messi.

“I believe, it’s in my opinion, but I’m not sure that Barcelona is the home of Messi. Understand me. He played with the youngsters; he played for Barça for a long time. For me, he wanted to stay here in Barcelona. It is very difficult to want to stay but to have to leave. It’s very difficult. I think when you change teams, it’s also difficult,” said Thuram.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings



"I don't understand the whistles of the fans against Leo Messi. A person who loves football cannot accept that the fans are whistling against Messi, it's not normal. You can't disrespect Leo." Lilian Thuram 🗣️:"I don't understand the whistles of the fans against Leo Messi. A person who loves football cannot accept that the fans are whistling against Messi, it's not normal. You can't disrespect Leo." #FCB Lilian Thuram 🗣️: "I don't understand the whistles of the fans against Leo Messi. A person who loves football cannot accept that the fans are whistling against Messi, it's not normal. You can't disrespect Leo." #FCB https://t.co/aS9wMR8mEt

The Frenchman added that Messi should never be disrespected, adding:

“When you play at Barça, and you are Lionel Messi, everyone is with you. In Paris, it’s different. When you see that PSG lose against Madrid and the match after people whistle Messi, it’s unbelievable."

Thuram continued:

“I believe this should not happen. People shouldn’t disrespect Lionel Messi because… pfff… Messi… No, we can’t do that. When you love football, you can’t accept that people whistle Messi because it’s not normal."

Messi has scored just seven times across competitions this season, including twice in 18 Ligue 1 games. His five other strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League. However, he drew blanks in the Round of 16 against Madrid, including a missed penalty in the first leg.

PSG advised to remove Marquinhos from captaincy

Marquinhos has endured a dip in form in recent games.

French football pundit Julien Fremont has said that PSG captain Marquinhos should relinquish the club's armband. The Brazilian has been off-colour on the pitch in recent weeks, enduring a difficult night against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg in Madrid.

Speaking on France Bleu Paris, Fremont pointed out that Marquinhos has failed to carry out the responsibilities of a captain.

“Marquinhos is unrecognisable for a few weeks, culminating in his match against Real Madrid. A cataclysmic individual performance. Since his arrival in 2013, I don’t remember seeing him in so much difficulty in a match, and above all, he didn’t know how to respond as captain,” Fremont said.

He added:

“He tried to arrange his partners, to remobilise them, without effect. Last Sunday, in Monaco, Marqui tried to sound the revolt, but an angel passed on the lawn of the Stade Louis II with the non-match of PSG. Being a captain has become a priesthood for Marquinhos."

SportsRooter.com ⚽️ @SportsRooter Marquinhos on the 3-0 loss to AS Monaco: "It's catastrophic. This is our worst game of the year. We came here to have fun and win. We are in a difficult time. If we keep performing like this, the title will certainly be in danger." #PSG Marquinhos on the 3-0 loss to AS Monaco: "It's catastrophic. This is our worst game of the year. We came here to have fun and win. We are in a difficult time. If we keep performing like this, the title will certainly be in danger." #PSG https://t.co/OZdQPruiuG

Fremont suggested the names of Kylian Mbappe and Danilo Pereira for the Parisians' armband, saying:

“The obvious is Kylian Mbappe. He leads by example on and off the pitch. He is only 23 years old but is asserting himself day to day as a leader in the locker room. The other candidate, which may seem surprising, is… Danilo Pereira. And yes, good old Danilo. Irreproachable on the pitch in all circumstances; he is a fake nice, able to pass a mouthful on Messi during PSG-Real at the Parc des Princes."

Fremont added:

“He puts the squad above everything else; he does not belong to any clan; he is appreciated by all… In addition, the captaincy he knows what it is since he successfully wore the armband at FC Porto."

Hugo Lloris defends Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris has come to the defence of Mauricio Pochettino (not in pic).

Hugo Lloris has defended his former manager Mauricio Pochettino for PSG’s shock defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians were undone by a Karim Benzema hat-trick despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go in the second leg.

Speaking at a press conference, Lloris pointed out that Benzema was flawless that night, saying:

“It’s hard for me to be objective about my relationship with Mauricio. Obviously, at PSG, the problem does not come from a single person. Afterward, it’s the very high level; that’s how it is, but what saddens me is that PSG is above the Real for 150 minutes out of 180."

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper continued:

“There is half an hour where it balances out, and the rest where Paris lose track… Afterward, Karim, that evening, is immense. It’s hard to qualify this performance, but it is worthy of the greatest."

Benzema scored a stunning 17-minute second-half hat-trick to turn the tie on its head, leaving PSG wondering what might have been as Madrid reached the last eight.

Edited by Bhargav