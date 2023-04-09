PSG Transfer News Roundup: FFP to affect Lionel Messi Barcelona move; Sergio Ramos free to leave, and more - April 9, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-0 win over Nice on Saturday (April 8) in Ligue 1. Lionel Messi scored the opening goal and set up Sergio Ramos to help secure all three points for Christophe Galtier's side.

Meanwhile, Financial Fair Play norms are likely to impact Messi's proposed return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians are ready to let Ramos leave this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 9, 2023.

FFP to affect Lionel Messi Barcelona move

Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer.

Financial Fair Play norms could dictate Barcelona’s attempts to sign Lionel Messi this summer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean is edging closer to a blockbuster return to his old hunting ground this summer. The 35-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with PSG expires. The Parisians have failed in their attempts to keep the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at the club beyond the summer.

The Blaugrana are eager to bring their prodigal son home, but their dismal financial condition has put question marks on a possible move. Recent reports have claimed that the La Liga giants are ready to induce salary cuts in the squad to help fund Messi’s arrival, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Argentinean’s move to the Camp Nou would depend on Financial Fair Play.

“I don’t have information on reports of Barcelona planning a squad-wide salary cut to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi as of now; also, it’d be a long process and not something easy, so we have to see what they will decide to do. For sure, the club will look at possibilities in order to be able to make a bid to Messi, a lot will depend on Financial Fair Play," wrote Romano.

Messi has registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 33 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Sergio Ramos free to leave PSG

Sergio Ramos could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Sergio Ramos will be allowed to leave PSG this summer, according to El Nacional. The Spanish defender joined the Ligue 1 champions on a Bosman move in the summer of 2021 and has picked up form this season. However, his contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the campaign, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

PSG are reportedly ready to let Ramos leave this summer, even though the player wants to stay. However, the player is not short of options and is generating interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal are willing to offer the 37-year-old a meaty contract, while Al-Nassr are ready to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Christophe Galtier defends Kylian Mbappe form

Kylian Mbappe has struggled in recent games.

Christophe Galtier has said that Kylian Mbappe was not 100% fit for PSG’s game against Nice on Saturday.

The French forward looked off-colour on the night and has been a shadow of himself in recent games. The 24-year-old has failed to score in three Ligue 1 games.

Mbappe has 31 goals and eight assists in 35 games across competitions for the French giants. His recent lack of form has been a cause for concern, though. Speaking after the win, Galtier said that despite not being fully fit, the 24-year-old was determined to play against Nice to help the team.

"Kylian may have played his 51st or 52nd game. It is normal that at certain times you don’t feel as good. He had to shorten his training session (on Friday due to a hip problem). He was very uncertain. I think he played at a reduced level, but he wanted to be on the pitch, to be with the team in a difficult moment,” said Galtier.

He added:

“It also shows his state of mind, a certain solidarity. He didn’t have an easy game. But this morning, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to start the game. He had this great desire, this determination to do it. This is a strong sign for the team.”

Mbappe’s future at PSG remains up in the air, with links to Real Madrid refusing to go away.

