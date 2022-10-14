PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Kylian Mbappe to focus on football; Parisians interested in Real Madrid defender, and more - October 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille in Le Classique at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (October 16) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are atop the standings after 10 games, while their upcoming opponents are third.

Meanwhile, former France international Samir Nasri has advised Kylian Mbappe to focus on his football. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Real Madrid defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as of October 14, 2022:

Samir Nasri advises Kylian Mbappe to focus on football

Kylian Mbappe is unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

Samir Nasri reckons Kylian Mbappe should focus on football and leave the off-pitch stories behind. The PSG forward has stirred up controversy once again this season, with multiple reports of his discontent in Paris. Things have reportedly gone over the boil, and he now wants to leave the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Canal Plus, as relayed by PSG Talk, Nasri said that Mbappe has all the qualities to become the best player in the world. However, he added that his compatriot must steer clear of off-field distractions and concentrate on his football to earn adulation from fans.

“The player is fantastic. He is for me, in the future, the best player in the world; he has all the qualities for it. But he is in too many stories: the image rights of the French team, the penalty gate, yesterday that, before that a year to make his choice between PSG and Real Madrid, where he left all the world in suspense,” said Nasri.

He added:

“When your name comes out too much, people start getting tired of you. He has so much talent. As soon as there is a rumour about him, he should deny it if it is not true and play football. And everyone will start loving him again.”

Mbappe has registered 12 goals from 13 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG interested in Rafa Marin

PSG are interested in Rafa Marin, according to Marca via Madrid Universal. The Spanish defender has progressed through the ranks at Real Madrid and is highly rated at the club.

He's yet to earn his first-team bow but has been outstanding for Castilla, Madrid's youth team, this season. The 20-year-old’s form has earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid PSG are interested in Castilla center-back Rafa Marin, Luis Campos has been following him for some time now. The player's release clause is set at €30m and Rafa is tempted by the interest. @MarioCortegana PSG are interested in Castilla center-back Rafa Marin, Luis Campos has been following him for some time now. The player's release clause is set at €30m and Rafa is tempted by the interest. @MarioCortegana 🚨🇪🇸 https://t.co/CLRF64YVPL

The Parisians remain eager to sign a new defender next year and have their eyes on Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

However, with the Nerazzurri proving to be a tough nut to crack this summer, the French giants are keeping their options open. Marin has emerged as a candidate, with the player likely to struggle for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG want to take advantage of the situation and are plotting to trigger the player’s €30 million release clause to lure him to Paris. Despite the fact that the two clubs are at loggerheads, the Parisians have already begun working in the background to secure a deal.

Christophe Galtier ready for Le Classique

Christophe Galtier is eagerly awaiting his first Le Classique as PSG manager. The Frenchman took charge of the Ligue 1 champions this summer and has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his reign in Paris. He will hope to continue that form when Marseille visit the Parc des Princes this weekend.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that he's fully focused on the tie (via PSG's official website).

“I'm very focused on preparing for the match; it's a match that everyone is watching. We're preparing for it well, and there is a lot of expectation from our supporters. We want to make them proud - they have been encouraging us and cheering us a lot since the beginning of the season; we hope to have a great game and win to make our supporters proud,” said Galtier.

The Frenchman went on to shed light on his approach to the game.

“We have to be very specific about what we are going to ask of the players. We have to put them in the best possible position and have them play to each other's strengths and play for each other. The image that we have to project must be exemplary. We hope for a committed match with plenty of rhythm, and above all, we hope to play a great match and win,” said Galtier.

The Parisians have won eight and drawn two of their 10 league games this season.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes