Lionel Messi will look to get PSG back to winning ways against St-Etienne on Sunday.

The Argentinean could do little to prevent the Parisians from losing 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek. The loss meant PSG ceded top spot in the group, but still went through to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, a former PSG winger has claimed that Lionel Messi’s move to the Parc des Princes was a mistake. Elsewhere, a Barcelona full-back is willing to join the Parisians.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Jerome Rothen claims signing Lionel Messi was a mistake

Jerome Rothen believes PSG’s decision to sign Lionel Messi was a mistake.

The Argentinean has struggled to replicate his Barcelona form since arriving at the Parc des Princes this summer. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner went five games without scoring in Ligue 1, although his form in the Champions League has been impressive.

However, Messi faltered against Manchester City in midweek. Nevertheless, PSG qualified for the Champions League despite the defeat, finishing second in Group A. The Argentinean grabbed headlines, as he cut a sorry figure on the pitch once again, though.

Rothen was quoted as saying:



Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes has yielded mixed results so far. Speaking on his s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen said that PSG committed a mistake to bring the Argentinean to the club.

“I think so more and more that Messi at PSG is a mistake. When you take Lionel Messi, you expect a lot of things, individual achievements that have been hard to see since the start of the season. He improves his teammates,” said Rothen.

“There are not around the players to allow Lionel Messi to have a hold on the team. He sets up a false rhythm, which does not correspond to the players who are around,” continued Rothen.

Jordi Alba willing to join PSG

Jordi Alba is ready to join PSG.

Jordi Alba is ready to join PSG, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spanish full-back enjoyed a stellar partnership on the pitch with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The Argentinean wants the 32-year-old to join him at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are willing to complete a move for the player, and have now received a green signal from Alba too.

PSG are looking for a new left-back following the struggles of Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat. The Barcelona star has emerged as a viable target. However, the Parisians could face competition for Alba’s services from Manchester United.

Zinedine Zidane’s Marseille ties could prevent him from joining PSG

Jerome Rothen believes Zinedine Zidane’s Marseille roots could prevent him from taking over at PSG.

PSG director Leonardo: "We do not want Pochettino to leave. He never asked to leave and no club contacted us in relation to him. We never had any meeting or contact with Zinedine Zidane", he told @AFP.

Speaking on his s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, the former Parisians winger stressed the importance of the PSG-Marseille rivalry.

“I don’t want to see Zinedine Zidane arrive on the PSG bench. It should be remembered that the French championship took on a different scal,e thanks to certain club rivalries. PSG against Marseille is the biggest rivalry. I think when you belong to one of the two, it’s difficult to put you fully in the other club,” said Rothen.

