PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Achraf Hakimi ready to join Real Madrid, and more - December 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a flawless run under Christophe Galtier this season. The French manager has overseen an undefeated run across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy has spoken highly of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Achraf Hakimi is ready to join Real Madrid. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 15, 2022:

Gael Clichy heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi looks back to his scintillating best right now.

Gael Clichy has lavished praise on Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s showdown game against France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 18).

The PSG superstar has lit up Qatar with his performances for the national team. The 35-year-old has led from the front, helping La Albiceleste to move within touching distance of the Holy Grail.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Clichy said Les Bleus could have a tough time on Sunday if Messi continues his stupendous form.

“I think there’s no plan against Messi! You can’t plan anything because if he’s on it – and he’s been on it since the beginning of the competition – you really can’t stop him,” said Clichy.

Clichy added that Messi is the best player he has ever faced.

“People like statistics; some others don’t, but with him, it’s everything. If you talk about statistics, no one can tell you ‘yeah but it’s only statistics’ because I mean, you saw the semifinals. I remember that game we played at the Nou Camp with Arsenal, when he scored four games against us, that goal against Omonia over the head,” said Clichy.

He concluded:

“He’s doing things that you can’t even think of doing in computer games. So he’s definitely the best player. I’ve been lucky because I’ve played with some great players but what is impressive with him is, we say often ‘big players, big games’, but this guy has been there for last 15 years, every game is a big game for him because he’s always performing.”

Messi has registered five goals and three assists in six games in the 2022 World Cup.

PSG’s Achraf Hakimi ready to join Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi gave a great account of himself in Qatar.

Achraf Hakimi is ready to move back to Real Madrid, according to journalist Rodra P via Madrid Universal.

The PSG right-back has become a household name after playing a starring role in Morocco’s run to the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old has been very impressive since joining the Parisians but has his heart set on a return to Los Blancos.

Hakimi rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 17 senior appearances before leaving for Inter Milan. However, he harbours a desire to return to his roots and is even willing to take a pay cut to make that happen. The Moroccan has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, registering three goals and three assists.

Real Madrid could be interested in securing his services in the near future as a replacement for the ageing Dani Ceballos. However, PSG are likely to demand a premium price for their prized asset.

Claudio Ranieri compares Kylian Mbappe with Ronaldo Nazario

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire for both PSG and France this year.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reckons Kylian Mbappe is very similar to Ronaldo Nazario.

The PSG forward has powered France to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning plaudits for his performances. The 23-year-old has been equally impressive with the Parisians this season, amassing 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

Speaking to Gazzetta, Ranieri said that it's impossible to predict the outcome of the World Cup final.

“It’s impossible to predict the result of these games, but given that both sides are deadly with counter-attacks, the team that scores first may have the edge, especially France who have Mbappe,” said Ranieri.

The Italian went on to name Messi, Aurelien Tchouameni and Mbappe as players who could steal the show on Sunday.

“Messi has never seemed as decisive as he is today. He has become a technical and charismatic leader of Argentina. He does everything, including extraordinary goals, and is a champion that is making history.”

He added:

“France’s World Cup has been excellent so far. Tchouameni is doing so well, and of course, they have Mbappe, who is so fast that he looks almost unstoppable. Perhaps, he is the most similar player to Ronaldo, The Phenomenon,” said Ranieri.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and set up two more in six games at the 2022 World Cup.

