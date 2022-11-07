PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player reveals key difference between Lionel Messi and Neymar; Carlo Ancelotti wants Sergio Ramos at World Cup, and more - November 6, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win over Lorient on Sunday (November 6) in Ligue 1. Neymar and Danilo Pereira scored to help Christophe Galtier’s side remain atop the standings.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has revealed the main difference between Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Sergio Ramos at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 6, 2022:

Dani Alves reveals key difference between Lionel Messi and Neymar

Lionel Messi (right) and Neymar have been on fire this season.

Dani Alves has revealed the major difference between his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar. The dynamic duo have been performing at the pick of their powers at PSG this season. Their telepathic connection has helped the Ligue 1 champions stay unbeaten this campaign.

Speaking to Brazilian media outlet GE, Alves said that Messi is obsessed with scoring goals, while Neymar is more of a performer.

“Neymar and Messi are similar. Players who can see a little more than the rest, with one particular feature: Messi is obsessed with scoring goals. All he does is think about scoring goals. Neymar is something more plastic, more of juggling, Cirque du Soleil,” said Alves.

Alves added that if teams want to stop the two players, they must refrain from agitating them.

“Ney has an animal inside, which when people touch it, they want to harm it, it comes out with this stop and points. Then you’re dead; you can’t stop it. It’s his defence weapon. When I played against the two, I said to my teammates: don’t beat them up; don’t let the animal inside these guys wake up,” said Alves.

He continued:

“You can’t stop them. If you pinch them, they ruin your day. They are idols of kids who want to play football, and that’s a lot of weight for them to carry this backpack. But it’s their problem that they decided to be geniuses. Geniuses have to carry a heavier backpack than others even.”

Messi has appeared 18 times for the Parisians this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14 more. Meanwhile, Neymar has 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Sergio Ramos at World Cup

Sergio Ramos moved to Paris last summer.

Carlo Ancelotti reclons Sergio Ramos deserves to represent Spain in the upcoming World Cup. The Spanish defender has been outstanding for PSG in the current campaign and seems to have put his injury woes behind him.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ancelottu said that Ramos is still among the best central defenders in the world.

“I think Sergio Ramos has to go to the World Cup. Sergio has great experience and great quality. He is in good physical shape, and for me, he absolutely must be selected for the World Cup. He remains one of the best central defenders in the world,” said Ancelotti.

Ramos has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season and has scored once.

However, the 36-year-old hasn't played for Spain since March 2021. He wasn't called up for international duty by Enrique during the last international week, so it would be a surprise to see Ramos board the plane to Qatar.

Hugo Ekitike happy to contribute to PSG’s win

Hugo Ekitike is pleased to help PSG pick up all three points against Lorient on Sunday. The Frenchman set up Neymar to score opener.

Speaking to PSGTV after PSG's win, Ekitike said that picking up an assist is very satisfying.

“Ney was pressing, and I won the ball. My first thought was to shoot, but I saw that he was unmarked and in a better position than me. And Ney, with his qualities, managed to convert my pass. It's satisfying, and I needed that to free myself up. And it's good because we also got the win. So I'm very happy about that. We must continue,” said Ekitike.

Ekitike also spoke his playing style, saying that he likes to bring others into the game.

“I'm a striker who likes to bring others layers into the game. Of course I like to score; that's the main thing for me. But to see someone else score, and if I can be decisive in another way, whether it's with a pass, a run, by drawing the foul, and as long as it helps the team, I'm happy. The aim is for it to end with a win and a goal as well,” said Ekitike.

Ekitike has appeared 11 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

