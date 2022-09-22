PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player unsurprised by Lionel Messi form; Ousmane Dembele says he was never close to leaving Barcelona, and more - September 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager this summer after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Frenchman has enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign, guiding his team to the top of the Ligue 1 standings after eight games.

Meanwhile, former Parisians goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo is hardly surprised by Lionel Messi's blistering form this season. Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele has said he was never close to leaving Barcelona this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 22, 2022:

Jerome Alonzo unsurprised by Lionel Messi form with PSG

Lionel Messi has lit up the Parc des Princes this season.

Jerome Alonzo is unsurprised by Lionel Messi's blistering form this season. The Argentinean has been firing on all cylinders this campaign for PSG and has emerged as one of their most important players.

Speaking to L'Equipe de Greg, as cited by PSG Talk, Alonzo said that Messi was initially unhappy at the Parc des Princes - scoring just 11 times in his debut campaign last season.

"We could all see that he was not happy to be there," said Alonzo. "I saw a lot of matches, matches at the Parc where he really wasn’t very far from me. You see the guy was there, dragging his spleen. He did not ask to come to PSG. It’s much more complex than that. In the brain of a champion who has been uprooted from his heart family, which is Barca. We could see that he had come to PSG by default,” said Alonzo.

Alonzo added that he was surprised by Messi's performances last season. The Frenchman also said that Messi still has the ability to decide games on his own.

"Afterward, he said to himself: 'Hey, we’re not bad there. And then, as long as you are there, you might as well be good'. Me, it is not this Messi that surprises me, but that of last year. There, I find it in its place, at his own pace, at his age where his game evolves," said Alonzo.

He continued:

“Against Lyon, it was obviously not a good 90 minutes. The flashes of genius are punctual, by sequence. Of course, we enjoy ourselves, and the front three are essential. But it’s not the Messi that surprises me; it’s the one from last season. Even in a flash, he turns you a match in Ligue 1.”

Messi has scored six goals and set up eight more from 11 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Ousmane Dembele says he was never close to leaving Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele opted to extend his stay at Barcelona this summer.

Ousmane Dembele has said that he never thought about leaving Barcelona this summer.

The Frenchman was a target for PSG on a Bosman move after the end of last season. However, the player eventually signed a new deal with the Blaugrana.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Dembele said that manager Xavi Hernandez played a big role in keeping him at the Camp Nou.

“With Xavi’s confidence, I was forced to stay. I have his confidence, I feel good in the locker room, with all these young people, this whole team and now I’ve been there for six years, and I feel good. Always wanted to stay? I always told Xavi that I wanted to stay at the club. Afterward, these are negotiations; it’s contractual, and I didn’t fix myself,” said Dembele.

He added:

“I didn’t think I was going to leave the club. It always held, I always told him. I remember meeting him and me in December, where I told him that I was going to sign my contract. Afterward, there was what happened, but I always said that I wanted to stay in Barcelona, and I feel good here.”

Dembele has two goals from eight games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Ronald Koeman reveals reason behind Georginio Wijnaldum decision to join Parisians

Georginio Wijnaldum arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer on a Bosman move.

Ronald Koeman has said that a lack of communication between him and Barcelona president Joan Laporta caused Georginio Wijnaldum's move to the Camp Nou to break down. The Dutchman appeared set to join the Blaugrana last summer before joining PSG on a Bosman move.

Speaking to AD, as cited by PSG Talk, the former Barcelona manager said that the delay in operations saw Wijnaldum move to the Parc des Princes.

“I tried to sign Wijnaldum for Barca, but I failed because the president wanted to annoy me more than bringing in a player. That delayed the operation, and for that reason, he opted for PSG. Otherwise, he would have played for Barcelona,” said Koeman.

Wijnaldum joined AS Roma this summer but is currently sidelined with injury.

