PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gary Neville reveals why Mauricio Pochettino was overlooked for Manchester United job; Keylor Navas opens up on future, and more - 21 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-0 win over Angers on Wednesday in Ligue 1. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos helped the Parisians take a step closer to their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has revealed why Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino was overlooked for the Manchester United job. Elsewhere, Keylor Navas has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st April 2022:

Gary Neville reveals why Mauricio Pochettino was overlooked for Manchester United job

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino’s recent misfortunes with PSG have cost him the Old Trafford job. The Argentinean was among the favourites to take charge of the Red Devils. However, the Premier League giants appointed Eric ten Hag as their next manager on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Ten Hag’s announcement, Neville said that the Parisians’ recent poor form has hurt Pochettino in the race for the job.

“Ultimately, Pochettino has been the outstanding choice for a number of years, but I think losing in the Champions League this season and not winning the league last year in France (is the reason why United chose Ten Hag). Let's be clear; it is not easy managing PSG. Thomas Tuchel had problems over there in the Champions League against Manchester United a few years ago - he did not look like the statesman-like figure we are currently seeing at Chelsea,” said Neville.

He added:

"Purely because of what has happened to Mauricio at Paris has cost him. I think he has got great experience of the Premier League, done a brilliant job at Southampton and Tottenham, but the current moment is absolutely key."

Neville also added that Ten Hag is the man of the moment, which helped him earn the prestigious job.

"I remember being at Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager, and all the way through that period there would be talk of 'if Sir Alex Ferguson hangs up his boots next year it'll be... Steve McClaren, Sven-Goran Eriksson'. There was always these sorts of feelings of who is the man of the moment, and Erik ten Hag is the man of the moment,” said Neville.

He continued:

"The overwhelming choice of the fans as well, and they have spoken to Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, and the club have determined that Erik ten Hag is the right man to take the club forward."

Keylor Navas opens up on PSG future

Keylor Navas has struggled for minutes at the Parc des Princes.

Keylor Navas has opened up on his future at PSG. The Costa Rica international got a rare start against Angers on Wednesday and managed to keep a clean sheet.

Speaking to Canal Plus, as relayed by PSG Talk, Navas hinted that he could move in the summer in search of regular football.

“You have to study a lot of things. I have a good relationship with Gigi; there is no problem with him. Of course, I still want to play, and in the end, if it’s a situation like this season, it will be complicated. We will see what will happen in the future. My family is happy here; I’m happy in Paris. They treat me well. We’ll see what happens. This has to change one way or another,” Navas said.

Navas has made 23 appearances across competitions this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

Kylian Mbappe’s mother travels to Qatar to speak with Parisians hierarchy

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe’s mother has traveled to Qatar to speak with the PSG top breass regarding the Frenchman’s future, according to Marca.

The Frenchman’s current contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to run out this summer. Real Madrid are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move, but the Parisians remain hopeful of keeping him at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants are leaving no stone unturned in tying their prized asset to a new deal. Recent reports have hinted that a breakthrough might be just around the corner. The player’s mother’s visit could indicate a positive development ahead of a potential extension.

