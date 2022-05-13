PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gerard Pique reveals he cried when Lionel Messi left; Parisians enter race for Frenkie de Jong, and more - 13 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to face Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will look for a win this weekend as he prepares for a strong end to the season.

Meanwhile, Gerard Pique has revealed that he cried when Lionel Messi left Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians have entered the race for Frenkie de Jong. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th May 2022:

Gerard Pique reveals he cried when Lionel Messi left

Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer after almost two decades at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique has revealed that he cried when Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer. The Argentinean completed a high-profile move to PSG after departing the Camp Nou. However, the 34-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes, scoring only nine goals across competitions.

Messi’s presence failed to inspire the Parisians in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they were knocked out by Real Madrid. However, the Argentinean has won the Ligue 1 title with PSG this season. Barcelona, meanwhile, have also struggled in the absence of their most decorated star, although manager Xavi’s return has helped steady their ship.

Pique has been accused of playing a part in Messi’s departure from the Camp Nou. However, speaking in a recent interview, the Spaniard revealed that he was deeply saddened by the Argentinean’s departure, saying:

“Messi was Barcelona’s best player. I’ve always said that we had Messi to win titles, but we also had to have a good team. A single player cannot win titles. Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of the game."

He continued:

“I cried when Messi left Barcelona. I cried for him. For the career he had at Barça, it would have been great if he had stayed until the end of his career at the club."

Pique also attempted to explain the reason behind Messi’s Barcelona exit:

“I can understand why Messi couldn’t renew. The club was suffering a lot economically because of the past president and how he managed the club. But at the end of the day, these are things that happen in life. Sometimes you make a decision and things don’t work out. For Barcelona and the fans Messi was like a God, it would have been great if he stayed."

PSG enter race for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have entered the race for Frenkie de Jong, according to Barca Universal via Diario SPORT.

The Dutch midfielder is wanted by Manchester United and could leave the Camp Nou this summer. However, the Red Devils could face stiff competition from the Parisians for his signature.

The Ligue 1 champions are likely to offload the likes of Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. The Parisians believe De Jong could be an upgrade on the trio and want him to partner Marco Verratti in midfield. However, Barcelona’s €100 million valuation of the player could be a problem in any potential deal.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants Parisians to choose between him and Keylor Navas next season

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to be the permanent number one at the Parc des Princes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants PSG to choose a permanent number one next season. The Italian has shared the duties with Keylor Navas this season at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to AFP, Donnarumma said that the situation is tough on both him and Navas.

“No, I think it will surely not happen like that, because I think the club will make choices. We're two good guys; we understand the situation, but it was hard, and for him too, but let's say that we managed it well,” said Donnarumma.

The Italian also opened up on winning Ligue 1 with the Parisians, adding:

“It's beautiful; it's my first league title; I'm very happy, and it's my first trophy with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt. I'm very proud to belong to a great, very ambitious club, always aiming higher."

