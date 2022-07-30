PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gianluigi Donnarumma opens up on Christophe Galtier tactics; Georginio Wijnaldum set to leave, and more - July 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to get the better of Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on Saturday at the Bloomfield Stadium. The Parisians won Ligue 1 last season but are hungry for more success next campaign.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up on playing under new manager Christophe Galtier. Elsewhere, Georginio Wijnaldum is all set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Gianluigi Donnarumma opens up on Christophe Galtier tactics

Gianluigi Donnarumma is looking forward to the new season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up on a change of tactics under Christophe Galtier. The French manager took charge of PSG this summer and has already begun imposing his ideology on the pitch.

Speaking to the club’s website, Donnarumma lavished praise on Galtier.

“It's very, very positive. We are always talking to the coach; he has an excellent relationship with everybody; he talks to everybody, and, I think, that's the most important thing. And then we work very well, defensively, tactically, so we are very happy with the coach and the technical staff,” said Donnarumma.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Gigio Donnarumma will fly to Israel with the ambition to win the @gigiodonna1 : "𝑊𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑛."Gigio Donnarumma will fly to Israel with the ambition to win the #TDC2022 . Before leaving, the Italian tells us how he feels! 🗣 @gigiodonna1: "𝑊𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑛."Gigio Donnarumma will fly to Israel with the ambition to win the #TDC2022. Before leaving, the Italian tells us how he feels! 🔴🔵

The Italian also revealed that he'll have no trouble playing as a sweeper-keeper under Galtier.

“The coach really likes to press high, so I have to cover the spaces well, but I have worked on that before, so there are no problems. We work together with the defence and to be in harmony all together and try to get the ball back as soon as possible when we lose it."

He added:

"Everything is going well; we are working well. The three-man defence is changing a few things, but we just need to get some details right. We are well on our way to making it work.”

Georginio Wijnaldum set to leave PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum is edging closer to AS Roma.

Georginio Wijnaldum is all set to leave PSG this summer, according to Sky Italia via Liverpool Echo.

The Dutch midfielder will join AS Roma on a season-long loan, although the terms of the deal are yet to be finaliaed. The 31-year-old moved to the Parc des Princes last summer on a Bosman move but has lived to rue that decision.

Wijnaldum has struggled to find his footing in France so far and has been a shadow of the player he once was with Liverpool. The Parisians have run out of patience with him and are ready to show him the door this summer.

Hugo Ekitike outlines ambitions for next season

New signing Hugo Ekitike has opened up on his ambitions for the upcoming season. The French prodigy joined PSG this summer from Reims and is already looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi and co.

Speaking to Le Parisien, the 20-year-old said that he's hopeful of breaking into a star-studded Parisians attack next season.

“I fear it very well because, at PSG, the pace of matches is not the same as elsewhere. There are more competitions to play, and by rubbing shoulders with players like Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on a daily basis; we are bound to progress. It’s up to me to impose my way of playing so that they adopt me and that we find solutions to evolve together,” said Ekitike.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far