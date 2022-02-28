PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami eager to sign Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe open to stay, and more - 28 February 2022

PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 table after 26 games. The Parisians have won 19 times and have just two defeats in the league this season. They lead second-placed Marseille by a whopping 15 points.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are eager to secure the services of Parisians attacker Lionel Messi when he departs the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is open to remaining in Paris beyond this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Inter Miami eager to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (in blue) could arrive at the MLS this summer.

Inter Miami remain confident they can sign Lionel Messi soon, according to co-owner Jorge Mas. The Argentinean has blown hot and cold since joining PSG last summer. However, he has picked up pace since the turn of the year, and looks to be getting back to his best.

Messi’s current contract with the Parisians expires in 2023, although the French side have the option of an additional year. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future in Paris hangs in the balance, owing to his struggles. He has bagged just seven goals and 11 assists across competitions this season.

The 34-year-old could look to cut ties with the Ligue 1 giants this summer. In that case, Inter Miami could be his next destination. Miami co-owner David Beckham remains eager to bring the Argentinean to the MLS.

Mas remains confident Messi could arrive at the US at the end of his PSG contract. Speaking to the Miami Herald, the Inter Miami co-owner said that Beckham’s relationship with the 34-year-old could help a deal materialise.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world; his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him; if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami, and be part of our community. Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility,” said Mas.

Messi previously admitted during the 2020-21 season that he could arrive in the MLS at the end of his Barcelona career.

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know," said Messi.

Kylian Mbappe open to remaining at PSG

Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Kylian Mbappe is willing to stay at PSG, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Frenchman’s current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the season.

Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, and Real Madrid are hovering on the horizon. However, the Parisians still stand a chance of keeping their star in Paris.

Having already reached Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tally of 156 goals for the French giants, Mbappe now has his eyes on Edinson Cavani’s club record of 200 goals. The Frenchman wants to become the top scorer at the club.

The 23-year-old has also been moved by the recent support from fans, and could be tempted to repay the favour by staying.

West Ham United interested in Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is eager to move in search of regular football.

West Ham United are interested in Georginio Wijnaldum, according to West Ham Zone.

The Dutch midfielder joined PSG on a Bosman move last summer. However, he has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes. The 31-year-old is frustrated at the lack of game time with the French giants, and is already considering his future.

The Hammers are among his suitors, and they want to bring the Dutchman back to the Premier League this summer. Wijnaldum enjoyed a successful time with Liverpool, and would bring a wealth of experience to the West Ham squad. However, prising him away won’t be easy, as Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in the race for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav