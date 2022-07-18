PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami planning to target Lionel Messi; Manchester United advised to pursue Parisians midfielder, and more - July 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday in their second game of the pre-season. New manager Christophe Galtier oversaw a 2-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen in his first game in charge.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami's chief business officer Xavier Asensi has revealed that the MLS club are planning to target Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O’Rourke has advised Manchester United to sign a Parisians midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 18, 2022:

Inter Miami planning to target Lionel Messi, says Xavier Asensi

Lionel Messi could leave PSG next summer

Xavier Asensi has revealed that Inter Miami remain in the hunt for Lionel Messi’s signature. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with PSG and could leave the Ligue 1 giants next summer. The 35-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the MLS.

Speaking to El Mundo Deportivo, Asensi admitted that signing a superstar like Messi is an objective for Inter Miami.

"Yes, with some caveats. You can't compare Leo Messi with any other player; he's different. Having said that, what we're looking for is to be the reference point for football in the US., and to do that, the important thing is the players and the show that you can put on. To do so, you need the best players, and having them is a genuine objective at this club. In terms of Leo Messi, there's him, and then there's everyone else,” said Asensi.

Asensi went on to add that the move to Miami would depend on Messi.

“It depends on him, and what he wants. We want to have the best players in the world, and I think Messi is the best in history. From there, it's up to him. We want to be the reference point for football in the US, that's one of the objectives of the organization,” said Asensi.

The Inter Miami CBO also previewed the upcoming friendly clash against Messi's old club Barcelona:

“From an emotional point of view, it's marvellous and professionally, it's exceptional. Barca are, if not the biggest, one of the three biggest clubs in the world for sure, and clubs are the ones that capitalise on the passion for football,” said Asensi.

Pete O’Rourke advises Manchester United to pursue Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Leandro Paredes would be a fine addition at Manchester United. The Argentinean midfielder is surplus to requirements at PSG and could be offloaded this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

Speaking to Football Fan Cast, O’Rourke said Paredes could add much-needed steel to the midfield at Old Trafford.

“I think United fans would love to see him. He’s not shy of a tackle or anything; he does like to get stuck in. He does pick up a lot of bookings as well, which he has done in his time at PSG. If he’s half as good as Roy Keane, he will be a brilliant signing for Manchester United,” said O’Rourke.

He added:

“He’s a slightly different player to Roy Keane in that respect, but he’s definitely someone who would add a bit of steel into that Manchester United midfield which has been criticised in the past.”

Marquinhos believes PSG star Neymar needs help from Brazil teammates at FIFA World Cup

Neymar will be targeting glory with the national team this year.

Former Brazilian winger Marquinhos believes Neymar needs help to lift the FIFA World Cup with Brazil. The PSG star is expected to lead Brazil’s charge for the Holy Grail of football later this year in Qatar.

Speaking to UOL, Marquinhos said Raphinha, among others, should share responsibilities with Neymar at the tournament.

“I really hope he wins the World Cup. But I think we have to take some of the responsibility off Neymar. Then, I see that a boy who played here with me at Avai, (Barcelona winger) Raphinha can also take responsibility. Neymar is a note in the song; he is not the whole song, the more to share responsibility, to take the weight off Neymar. … He is a great player, but everyone has to take a little bit of the responsibility,” said Marquinhos.

