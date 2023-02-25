PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami want Lionel Messi; Sergio Ramos offered Cristiano Ronaldo reunion, and more - February 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Marseille on Sunday (February 26) in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash. Christophe Galtier will be eager to win to boost his quest for the title.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has said that the club remain in the hunt for Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Al Nassr are ready to reunite Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 25, 2023:

Inter Miami want Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has admirers at Inter Miami.

Phil Neville has reiterated Inter Miami’s interest in Lionel Messi. The Argentinean’s contract with PSG expires at the end of this season. The Parisians are locked in talks with the 35-year-old regarding an extension but are yet to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations.

Messi has enjoyed a new lease of life this season in Paris. He also fulfiled a long-standing dream in December by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown no signs of slowing down, and Inter Miami are eager to take him to the MLS this summer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen 🗣 Inter Miami boss Phil Neville to @TimesSport on links with Messi and Busquets. "I'm not going to deny [it and say] there isn't truth in the speculation that we're interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets…

Speaking to The Times, as cited by PSG Talk, Neville said that Miami are interested in both Messi and Sergio Busquets.

“I’m not going to deny (it and say) there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez … all of them you can rattle off,” said Neville.

He added:

“We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players following their retirements.”

Messi has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Sergio Ramos offered Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Sergio Ramos is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr are looking to sign Sergio Ramos this summer, according to Marca. The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his contract with PSG bur has not been offered a new deal yet.

The 36-year-old has been impressive for the Ligue 1 champions this season but is staring at an uncertain future. The Parisians are wary of the player’s recent injury woes and are taking time before coming to a decision regarding Ramos.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK



1 World Cup

2 Euro’s

180 matches 🏟

23 goals



A history that will not be forgotten by the Spanish football legend 🤍 Sergio Ramos announces his retirement from international football with the Spain national team1 World Cup2 Euro’s180 matches 🏟23 goalsA history that will not be forgotten by the Spanish football legend 🤍 Sergio Ramos announces his retirement from international football with the Spain national team 🇪🇸🔚1 World Cup 🏆2 Euro’s 🏆180 matches 🏟23 goals ⚽️A history that will not be forgotten by the Spanish football legend 🤍 https://t.co/NXGOVe0xXr

Al Nassr are offering the Spaniard a route out of Paris. The Saudi Arabian side already boast Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks and are now looking to bolster their backline by roping in Ramos.

The two players enjoyed great success during their time together at Real Madrid. Al Nassr are hoping to take the team to the next level by reuniting the pair.

PSG not favourites in Le Classique, says Christophe Galtier

PSG are not the favourites in Le Classique, according to Christophe Galtier. The Parisians face Marseille at the Stade Velodrome this weekend, and a win will take them eight points ahead of Les Phoceens in second.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that the game is unlikely to be the title decider for the season.

“It's an important game; the two teams are very close in the league table. More than the game, and the Coupe de France match we lost a few weeks back, it's an important game, but I don't think the title will be decided on Sunday. There's a lot of games to go, but a Paris Saint-Germain victory would be welcome,” said Galtier.

PSG Chief @psg_chief



“The open training for the fans has been planned for a long time and has nothing to do with our recent results. The fans have been pushing us since the beginning of the season and standing with us. It's a family gathering.”



🗣Christophe Galtier at the press conference :“The open training for the fans has been planned for a long time and has nothing to do with our recent results. The fans have been pushing us since the beginning of the season and standing with us. It's a family gathering.” 🗣Christophe Galtier at the press conference : “The open training for the fans has been planned for a long time and has nothing to do with our recent results. The fans have been pushing us since the beginning of the season and standing with us. It's a family gathering.”❤️💙 https://t.co/n5pbfEu0kM

Galtier refused to label his team as favourites ahead of the game but added that there are reasons to be optimistic.

“I can't say we are or they are. There was that Coupe game that they won. To be favourites, we would have needed to be in a different dynamic. There are reasons to be optimistic from our recent games, but we have to do it over the 90 minutes. We'll have to have a very high level of play. They'll be pushed on by their fans. We'll have to raise our game and be better than we have been in recent weeks,” said Galtier.

PSG have won 18 of their 24 games in the league this season.

