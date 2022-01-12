PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jerzy Dudek gives scathing assessment of Lionel Messi; club offer blockbuster deal to Chelsea star, and more - 11 January 2022

PSG will welcome Brest to the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table, leading second-placed Nice by a whopping 11 points after 20 games, while their opponents are 13th.

Meanwhile, Jerzy Dudek has given a scathing assessment of PSG star Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians have offered a blockbuster contract to a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th January 2022.

Jerzy Dudek gives scathing assessment of Lionel Messi

Jerzy Dudek has labelled Lionel Messi as 'deceptive' and 'provocative' in his new book, Sport Bible has reported. The Argentinean has always displayed a soft nature on the pitch, preferring to let his football do the talking. There have been occasional outbursts of anger, but they have been too few and far in between.

Messi has continued the trend at PSG since joining the Ligue 1 giants last summer. The 34-year-old's humility and simplicity has touched his teammates. However, Dudek has said that there's more to the Argentinean than meets the eye.

The two faced off during Messi's time at Barcelona. The Argentinean regularly locked horns against Dudek in a fiercely contested El Clasico. Tempers flared when Barcelona took on Real Madrid, and the 34-year-old was also embroiled in a few clashes on the pitch.

The Argentinean has displayed a more aggressive side in recent years, but Dudek has slammed the player for provoking opponents.

GOAL India @Goal_India This is what Jerzy Dudek wrote about Messi in his autobiography!

In his autobiography, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper said that Messi said rude things to Sergio Ramos and Pepe.

"He (Lionel Messi) was deceptive and provocative, the same as Barcelona and Pep Guardiola. They were so ready to provoke you, and they were able to do it to perfection," said Dudek.

"I saw Messi say such rude things to Pepe and (Sergio) Ramos that you would not imagine from such a quiet and seemingly good person," continued Dudek.

PSG offer blockbuster deal to Antonio Rudiger

PSG have offered Antonio Rudiger €7 million per year after taxes to move to the Parc des Princes this summer, according to Fichajes.

The German defender is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea. The Blues have failed to convince him to extend his stay at the club, so the Parisians are looking to prise Rudiger away in the summer.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Antonio Rudiger 'is offered £6m per year to sign for PSG when his Chelsea deal expires this summer'

The Parisians believe Rudiger would be the perfect partner for Marquinhos at the heart of their defence. The Parisians are staring at uncertain futures of Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo. So they want Rudiger in their squad.

Tanguy Ndombele linked with PSG move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to PSG, according to PSG Talk via Daily Star. The Frenchman is eager to leave Spurs after failing to impress manager Antonio Conte.

However, the Parisians need to clear up space in their squad before they can sign a new midfielder. PSG are looking to offload Georginio Wijnaldum, who hasn't settled down in Paris. However, Lyon have also been touted as an alternate destination for Ndombele.

