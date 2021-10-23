PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jorge Sampaoli opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi; Sergio Ramos ruled out of Le Classique, and more - 23rd October 2021

PSG have the added insurance of Lionel Messi in the team for this season’s first Le Classique. The Argentinean arrives in the game in blistering form, having scored a brace against RB Leipzig in midweek in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli has shed light on his relationship with Lionel Messi ahead of the game against PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians will be without Sergio Ramos for this weekend’s Le Classique.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd October 2021.

Jorge Sampaoli opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi

Jorge Sampaoli has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi.

Jorge Sampaoli has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi. The two worked together during Sampaoli’s reign as the manager of the Argentina national team. Even though things did not work out as expected, the Marseille manager has fond memories of his time with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

PSG face Marseille on Sunday, when Lionel Messi will be up against his former manager. The world is waiting for the Argentinean to make his mark in the historic Le Classique fixture. Sampaoli, meanwhile, will look to keep Messi quiet.

Squawka Football @Squawka Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs RB Leipzig:91.2% pass accuracy

85 touches

9 duels won

7 dribbles (most)

5 shots (most)

4 ball recoveries

2 fouls won

Speaking in the build-up to the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Marseille manager heaped praise on Lionel Messi.

“The memories I keep of Messi are seeing him train, play on the pitch. Unfortunately, I did not live in a favourable context to be able to benefit a lot from it, but I never changed my mind about it. He has (had) a great career at the top,” said Sampaoli.

“He is an eternal player, thanks to his professionalism and his involvement. It will be a pleasure to see him again on the pitch, even if it’s very complicated because he can hurt us a lot at any time,” said Sampaoli.

Sergio Ramos ruled out of Le Classique

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of PSG’s game against Marseille.

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of PSG’s game against Marseille, the club has confirmed. The Spanish defender has yet to kick a ball since joining the Parisians this summer. Ramos has been out with an injury since his arrival, and was expected to make his return to first-team action this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ramos Sergio Ramos, still not ready. “He continues to train separately as he recovers from a calf injury”, Paris Saint-Germain statement announces. 🚫🇪🇸 #PSG Sergio Ramos, still not ready. “He continues to train separately as he recovers from a calf injury”, Paris Saint-Germain statement announces. 🚫🇪🇸 #PSG #Ramos

However, PSG have now confirmed that the former Real Madrid star will not be available for Le Classique. Ramos is scheduled to continue his individual training programme for the next few days with the club’s medical staff. The Parisians are hopeful that Ramos can return to full training with the first team soon.

Angel Di Maria sheds light on decision to join PSG

Angel Di Maria has opened up on his decision to play for PSG.

Angel Di Maria has opened up on his decision to play for PSG, calling it the best decision of his life. Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Argentinean revealed that his family is happy in Paris.

“Yes, it was the best decision of my life to come here,” said Di Maria. “And suddenly I decided to stay two more seasons while I was at the end of contract because my family was very happy here, and it is for all these reasons that we are very happy,” said Angel Di Maria.

