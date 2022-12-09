PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham likened with Lionel Messi; club interested in Crystal Palace forward, more - December 8, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading Ligue 1 after 15 games. Christophe Galtier's men are unbeaten across competitions and are five points ahead of second-placed Lens in the league.

Meanwhile, England assistant coach Steve Holland has likened Jude Bellingham with PSG attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Crystal Palace forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 8, 2022:

Jude Bellingham likened with Lionel Messi

Jude Bellingham has caught the eye at this year's World Cup.

Steve Holland reckons Jude Bellingham is unique, like Lionel Messi. The PSG superstar has lit up the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Argentina reach the quarterfinals. Bellingham has been equally impressive for England, who have also made it to the last eight.

The 19-year-old has been indispensable for Borussia Dortmund this season but is expected to jump ship in the summer. The Parisians are among a host of clubs interested in his signature. Speaking to The Guardian, Holland said that Bellingham has the mental attributes needed to be successful.

"He’s unique. We’ve talked about Messi and those special techniques. What makes the top, top ones is the mentality, the ambition every day to push and be competitive," said Holland.

He added:

“There were a few at Chelsea, I felt, were always there in training. Players that weren’t super-gifted physically or super-gifted technically, but the mental aspect of it took them to a different level of performance. Jude has those mental attributes."

Holland hinted that Bellingham could hit a higher level if he moves to the Premier League. Interestingly, Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

"It (Bundesliga) is a good league to develop in. It’s probably not quite as challenging every week as the Premier League."

He continued:

"He (Bellingham) gets a fair share of games where he is comfortable and enjoying playing on the ball and not always on the limit, which for a young player is a good way to develop. His impact in this tournament, for a player of his age, is already hugely unusual."

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season across competitions, registering nine goals and three assists.

PSG interested in Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are among the clubs tracking Wilfried Zaha with interest, according to 90 Min. The Cote d'Ivoire international is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and is likely to leave next year.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with the Eagles, registering six goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions.

Zaha's contract situation has alerted clubs around Europe, including the Parisians, who remain eager for attacking reinforcements. With Neymar and Lionel Messi no longer young, the Ligue 1 champions could benefit from his arrival.

However, PSG could face competition from Marseille and Monaco for his signature. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring the situation with interest.

Parisians were close to signing Goncalo Ramos this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Goncalo Ramos has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Parisians were close to signing Goncalo Ramos this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old exploded into the scene at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a hat-trick on his competition debut for Portugal against Switzerland. He has been equally impressive for Benfica this season, scoring 14 goals and registering six assists in 21 games across competitions.

The Parisians are long-term admirers of Ramos and wanted to take him to the Parc des Princes this summer.

He could have been a solid replacement for Mauro Icardi, but a deal failed to cross the line. The Portuguese's value has skyrocketed since his breakthrough with the national team, and it remains to be seen whether PSG would return for him next year.

