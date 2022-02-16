PSG Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Parisians contemplating £50 million bid for West Ham United defender, and more - 15 February 2022

PSG will host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in a highly anticipated Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians are desperate to win the coveted tournament for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has heaped praise on Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are contemplating a £50 million bid for a West Ham United defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Karim Benzema heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema has showered praise on Lionel Messi. The Argentinean took to the field on Tuesday against his old foes Real Madrid. The 34-year-old has been in breathtaking form for PSG in the Champions League this season.

Messi has scored five goals in as many games in the premier European club competition. However, his form in Ligue 1 - two goals and eight assists in 14 games - has been underwhelming.

That has prompted widespread criticism. Benzema has previously defended the 34-year-old, claiming people who criticise the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner know nothing about football. The Frenchman also reiterated his admiration for Messi ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster clash.

Speaking to the press, Benzema called the Argentinean an outstanding player.

“I think that he’s an outstanding player, and people in France are expecting more goals from him. He knows a lot about football, and I’ve played against him many times when he was at Barcelona. When it comes to talking about Messi, the conversation has to revolve around football,” said Benzema.

Benzema was also asked about his views on Neymar. The Brazilian has been sidelined with injury for few months, but returned to the bench against Los Blancos. Benzema pointed out PSG are a stronger team when the 30-year-old plays.

“He’s a top player. I don’t know whether he’s at 100%, but they’ll be stronger if he does play. The outcome of a game doesn’t depend on a single player, but Neymar, just like Messi, is a good and strong player,” added Benzema.

PSG contemplating £50 million bid for Issa Diop

PSG are contemplating a £50 million bid for Issa Diop this summer.

The Parisians are contemplating a £50 million bid for Issa Diop this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Frenchman has been in fine form since joining West Ham United in 2018. The Parisians have identified the 25-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, as an option to strengthen their attack.

The French giants brought in Sergio Ramos last summer, but the Spaniard has struggled with injuries. Presnel Kimpembe has also shown signs of decline. The Ligue 1 giants want an able partner for Marquinhos, and have their eyes on Diop.

Karim Benzema expecting Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has tipped Kylian Mbappe (in pic) to join Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema has tipped Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. The PSG star is in the final six months of his current contract with the club. He is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with the Santiago Bernabeu his preferred destination.

Speaking to the press, Benzema said that playing against Mbappe would be ‘special’:

“It’s clear that it’s a very big game; playing against Kylian is special. As everyone knows, one day he can join Madrid. But the most important thing is to win,” said Benzema.

