PSG Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema slams Lionel Messi critics; Barcelona plotting swap deal for Parisians star, and more - 23 January 2022

PSG are determined to get their hands on the Ligue 1 trophy this season. The Parisians have been nearly flawless in the league, having lost just once in 21 games this season. The French giants next face Reims on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has slammed critics of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Barcelona are plotting a swap deal involving two goalkeepers.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd January 2022.

Karim Benzema slams Lionel Messi critics

Karim Benzema has said that those who criticise Lionel Messi know nothing about football.

The Argentinean has struggled to make a mark since joining PSG last summer. The 36-year-old has scored just one goal in 11 Ligue 1 games. However, he has scored five times in as many games in the Champions League to take his new team to the knockouts.

Benzema believes it's only a matter of time before Messi comes good in the French top flight. Speaking to TF1, as relayed by The Metro, the Real Madrid star said that the Argentinean is going through a period of adaptation.

“How won’t he succeed? It is just a period of adaptation, because he is not scoring a lot of goals. But watch what he does on the pitch. In any case you cannot criticise a player like that; he who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football in fact,” said Benzema.

Interestingly, Messi's PSG will meet Benzema's Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next month. Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that the PSG attacker recently called him a 'donkey'.

“He (Messi) is not happy with me at all. I had a little pop at (Cristiano) Ronaldo early in the season, I didn’t think it was a great signing for United. And I said the example of Messi; I didn’t think Messi was a great signing for PSG,” said Carragher.

“It was on Monday Night Football, and I got a private message on Instagram. From the man himself, I will not be showing private messages, but he basically called me a donkey,” said Carragher.

Barcelona plotting swap deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona are planning a swap deal between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marc Andre Ter Stegen, according to Barca Universal via Sport.

The Italian was the star of Euro 2020 last summer. However, Donnarumma has had to fight Keylor Navas for a place in PSG's starting XI since joining them last summer. The 22-year-old is apparently unhappy at the Parc des Princes, and he's now contemplating his future at the club.

The Blaugrana are ready to offer him a chance at regular football. A summer move remains on the cards, with the player's agent Mino Raiola also unimpressed with his client's situation.

PSG in talks to sign Tanguy Ndombele

PSG are locked in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to facilitate a move for Tanguy Ndombele this month, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Parisians have their eyes on the French midfielder, and have already contacted the player's agent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



PSG board now in direct contact with Ndombele agents. Talks will continue in the next hours between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain for Tanguy Ndombele deal. Spurs will only accept if PSG will cover 100% of the salary until end of the season. Negotiations ongoing.

However, Tottenham Hotspur want the Ligue 1 giants to cover his entire salary till the end of the season. That means a loan deal could be on the cards. Ndombele has blown hot and cold since joining Spurs in 2019. However, PSG believe the player can find his form back with a move to the Parc des Princes.

