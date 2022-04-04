PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe delighted to play alongside Lionel Messi; Parisians favourite to sign Liverpool star, and more - 4 April 2022

PSG registered a resounding 5-1 win over Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligur 1. A brace apiece from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and a rare goal from Lionel Messi helped the Parisians edge closer to their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has revealed his delight at playing alongside Messi. Elsewhere, the French giants are the favourites to sign a Liverpool star.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



#PSGFCL ⏱ 3 more points after an amazing performance from the team! ⏱ 3 more points after an amazing performance from the team! ❤️💙#PSGFCL https://t.co/kG3fgsVBfy

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th April 2022.

Kylian Mbappe delighted to play alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi enjoyed a fruitful day against Lorient.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is learning a lot from playing alongside Messi. The two superstars of modern football were on song in PSG’s 5-1 win on Sunday. The Argentinean has shown signs of a budding partnership with Mbappe since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer.

The Frenchman has assisted the bulk of Messi’s goals this season, and the two linked up to good effect against Lorient as well. Speaking after the win, Mbappe said that he enjoys playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I said on French television that I had not made my decision. I am calm. I'm finishing my season, and I'm good in my head. We'll see what will happen. (…) I play with Messi, I have a lot of fun playing with him, and we will see later,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

“See him every day, see what he can do. He can improve my game because he is a unique player. I have the chance to play with him. It's an honour. I always said that I never thought I could play with Messi but today I do, I play with him. And I'm very happy. I learn a lot with him. He is a unique player, a legend who will go down in football history. It's a pleasure for me,” said Mbappe.

Mbappe also talked about his future, even hinting that he could stay at PSG beyond the summer.

“I'm calm, I take the time to make the best decision because I don't want to be wrong. There are new things to consider. It's not an easy decision, I'm trying to make the best possible with my family,” said Mbappe.

PSG favourite to sign Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has admirers at the Parc des Princes

PSG are the favourites to sign Mohamed Salah this summer, according to Rousing the Kop via SPORT.

The Egyptian phenomenon’s future is up in the air, with his current contract set to run out next summer. Liverpool have already offered him a new deal, and recent reports have claimed that the 29-year-old is ready to accept the terms. However, should Salah consider a departure, Ligue 1 giants PSG are ready to lap him up.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack amid uncertainties over the future of Kylian Mbappe. Salah’s arrival could help offset the Frenchman’s departure to an extent. The French giants are willing to move mountains to secure the Egyptian if talks with Liverpool break down.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on his future

Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that there have been no talks between him and PSG regarding his future. The Parisians are expected to ring in the changes after their UEFA Champions League debacle, and the Argentinean could face the sack this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Pochettino is still a candidate for Man Utd job, with Erik ten Hag. Pochettino tells Footmercato on his PSG future: "I am not discussing my future with the club as of now. I have one year left on my contract, we need to analyze the situation before making a decision".Pochettino is still a candidate for Man Utd job, with Erik ten Hag. Pochettino tells Footmercato on his PSG future: "I am not discussing my future with the club as of now. I have one year left on my contract, we need to analyze the situation before making a decision". 🇦🇷 #PSGPochettino is still a candidate for Man Utd job, with Erik ten Hag.

Speaking after the win over Lorient, Pochettino said that he would respect the club’s decision regarding his future.

“For the moment, we haven’t talked about the future. I have one year left on my contract, but it is important to analyze before making the decision, and we will respect the club’s decision in the future. It will happen what will happen,” Pochettino said.

