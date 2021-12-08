PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe hails Lionel Messi as the best in the world; Argentinean striker has no plans to leave the Parisians in January, and more - 8th December 2021

Lionel Messi ran the show on Tuesday as PSG secured a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League. The Argentinean scored a brace, with Kylian Mbappe adding the other two, to sum up a memorable night for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has labelled Lionel Messi as the best in the world. Elsewhere, Mauro Icardi has no intentions of leaving PSG in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th December 2021.

Kylian Mbappe calls Lionel Messi the best in the world

Kylian Mbappe has hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world after PSG's win over Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Argentinean stole the show with a brace, including a stunning strike from outside the box.

Messi added a second from the spot after winning a penalty late in the game. The 34-year-old has struggled to find his footing in Ligue 1, though, since joining the Parisians this summer. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been his usual self in the Champions League.

Messi now has five goals in as many appearances in Europe this season. Mbappe has played a part in almost all of the 34-year-old's goals for PSG so far. On Tuesday, the Frenchman set up Messi's first of the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No other player has scored more goals from outside the box than Lionel Messi in the past 12 UCL seasons 😨 No other player has scored more goals from outside the box than Lionel Messi in the past 12 UCL seasons 😨 https://t.co/bvBctIblOQ

Mbappe then opted to stand back as Messi converted from the spot, giving up a chance to secure his hat-trick. Interestingly, the Argentinean had given up the chance to secure a hat-trick against RB Leipzig earlier in the tournament in a similar situation.

Speaking after the game, Mbappe heaped praise on the 34-year-old.

"It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today; he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future," said Mbappe.

Mauro Icardi has no plans to leave PSG in January

Mauro Icardi has no plans to leave PSG this winter, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport. The Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order since Lionel Messi arrived in town. The Parisians are reportedly looking to offload the 28-year-old in January.

However, Icardi wants to stay and fight for his place at PSG. The 28-year-old is under contract with the Parisians until 2024. He is in no hurry to end his association with the Ligue 1 giants right now.

Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG can still improve

Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG can still improve after a near perfect outing against Club Brugge. The Parisians dominated the game to end the group stage of the Champions League with a win.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino revealed his happiness with PSG's performance, but called for further improvements.

"I’m happy with the performance. Happy for my players who deserve this. It is a good step forward. We know we can still improve. It is not yet incredible, but this small step that we have taken is important," said Pochettino.

