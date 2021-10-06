PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe labels Lionel Messi as 'the best', Parisians interested in Liverpool star, and more - 6th October 2021

PSG have enjoyed a golden summer this year. The Parisians won the race for Lionel Messi's signature after the Argentinean was forced to leave Barcelona. The fact that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Parc des Princes for free was the cherry on the pie.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from 6 October 2021.

Kylian Mbappe has labeled Lionel Messi as 'one of the best, if not the best'. The Argentinean joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer on a free transfer to set up a mouthwatering front three at the Parc des Princes, alongside Mbappe and his good friend Neymar.

The trio combined well to rip apart Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and are already promising endless possibilities with the Parisians. It was initially rumored that Mbappe was not pleased with the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG. However, the Frenchman has rubbished those claims and lavished praise on the Argentinean.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by Marca, Mbappe said the six-time Ballon d'Or winner really understood football. He also went on to claim that Lionel Messi is the best. Mbappe said:

"It's very easy to play with Messi, really. He really understands football, always knows what to do. If he has to dribble past everyone and score a goal, he'll do it. If he has to play with one touch, he'll do it. He's one of the best, if not the best."

The Frenchman, however, also claimed that he, Neymar and Lionel Messi will have to learn to play together in the best interests of PSG.

PSG interested in Mohamed Salah

PSG are interested in Mohamed Salah and will target him if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

PSG are interested in Mohamed Salah and will target him if Kylian Mbappe leaves, according to HITC via Fabrizio Romano. The Egyptian recently made headlines with a brilliant solo goal against Manchester City last weekend, evoking comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Salah's current deal with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023 and the Premier League giants are already sweating on his future. Romano claims the Parisians were interested in the Egyptian this summer and could return for him if Mbappe leaves next year.

However, the journalist adds that just like PSG, Liverpool have no intentions of selling their prized asset.

Mauricio Pochettino tipped to get the sack at PSG

Antonio Cassano feels Mauricio Pochettino will not last long at PSG.

Antonio Cassano feels Mauricio Pochettino will not last long at PSG. Speaking on BoboTV, as relayed by Marca, the Italian called the Argentinean tactically inept and claimed Zinedine Zidane could be his replacement. Cassano said:

"Pochettino will have a short life at PSG. I have heard bad things about him. He is a great guy, but as a coach, he has not done a minute of tactics and the team asks him for it. From what I understand, if he continues like this, he will have little time there. Beware of Zizou."

Manuel Menacho @MenachoManuel1 "Pochettino will have a short life at PSG," Cassano said on 'BoboTV'."I have heard bad things about him. He is a great guy, but as a coach he has not done a minute of tactics and the team asks him for it."He asks the players for advice on how to play. I can't believe it. "Pochettino will have a short life at PSG," Cassano said on 'BoboTV'."I have heard bad things about him. He is a great guy, but as a coach he has not done a minute of tactics and the team asks him for it."He asks the players for advice on how to play. I can't believe it. https://t.co/1bomTDIGVQ

